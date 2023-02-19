ECHL Transactions - February 19
February 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 19, 2023:
Atlanta:
Add Carlos Fornaris, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Matt Brayfield, G added as EBUG
Add Carter Souch, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Bednard, G loaned to Abbotsford
Idaho:
Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG
Iowa:
Add Corbin Kaczperski, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Mitch Fossier, F returned from loan to Providence
Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Maxim Cajkovic, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Branden Makara, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from reserve
Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve
Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve
Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on reserve
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG
Utah:
Add Victor Bartley, D activated from reserve
Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve
Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve
