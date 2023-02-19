ECHL Transactions - February 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 19, 2023:

Atlanta:

Add Carlos Fornaris, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Turner, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Matt Brayfield, G added as EBUG

Add Carter Souch, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Bednard, G loaned to Abbotsford

Idaho:

Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG

Iowa:

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Mitch Fossier, F returned from loan to Providence

Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Branden Makara, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from reserve

Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve

Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve

Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Add Victor Bartley, D activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve

Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve

