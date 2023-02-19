Grizz Win 3rd Straight on Road Trip
February 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Orlando, Florida - Tarun Fizer scored 2 goals, Andrew Nielsen had 2 assists and Lukas Parik saved 35 of 36 as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 4-1 in a contest that featured 140 combined penalty minutes in the final 4 minutes 25 seconds of regulation at Amway Center.
Orlando took a 1-0 lead when Mathieu Foget scored a power play goal 3:29 into the first period. Utah responded with 4 unanswered goals to earn their 3rd win in a row and a standings point in 4 straight. Tarun Fizer scored 8:17 in with a power play goal. Vladislav Mikhalchuk scored what turned out to be the game winner 17:11 in unassisted. Utah led 2-1 after 1 period. They are 8-0 this season when leading after 1.
Fizer scored his second goal of the contest 12:56 into the second period. Cameron Wright added his team leading 18th goal 18:36 in. Wright has 6 goals and 1 assist in his last 4 games. Utah led 4-1 after 2 periods.
Utah had 72 penalty minutes in the game with 64 of them coming in the final 4:25 of regulation. Orlando had 88 penalty minutes with 76 of them coming in the final 4:25 of the game. Orlando had 2 fighting majors. They lead the league with 35 major penalties this season.
Both teams had 36 shots. Victor Bartley, Andrew Nielsen and Tyler Penner were each a +2 for Utah in the win. Lukas Parik saved 35 of 36 as he won his third straight start. Orlando's Jimmy Poreda stopped 32 of 36.
Utah's road trip concludes on Monday night at Orlando. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 3 game series against the Allen Americans on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:10 pm.
Upcoming Promotions at Maverik Center
Wednesday, February 22, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.
Friday, February 24, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Night. AFCU Friday
Saturday, February 25, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend
3 stars
1. Tarun Fizer (Utah) - 2 goals, +1, 8 shots.
2. Andrew Nielsen (Utah) - 2 assists, +2.
3. Lukas Parik (Utah) - 35 of 36 saves.
