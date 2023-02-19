Rush Dropped by Walleye, 3-0

Rapid City Rush's Matthew Marcinew battles Toledo Walleye's Thomas Ebbing

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Adam Carlson made 36 saves in the Rapid City net but the Rush were shut out by the Toledo Walleye 3-0 on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

The game remained tied at zero until the second period when Toledo capitalized on a Rush neutral zone turnover. They brought the puck in with a 3-on-1 break and Gordie Green fed Brandon Hawkins for a one-timer from the left circle. He rocketed it past a lunging Carlson and the Walleye took a 1-0 lead.

Toledo added to that lead later in the second period after another neutral zone breakdown led to Andrew Sturtz speeding in with a breakaway. Sturtz deked to his backhand and flipped a shot past Carlson to make it 2-0.

Rapid City pulled Carlson for an extra attacker late in the third period and mounted some pressure but could not convert on any chances. Toledo eventually forced a turnover in the Rush zone and Thomas Ebbing picked up a loose puck and sent it into the open net, pushing the lead to 3-0.

Carlson stopped 36 of the 38 shots he faced and made several highlight reel saves but the Rush were shut out for the second consecutive night and fell to 22-26-1-0. Toledo improved to 30-15-4-2.

Rapid City will hit the road for its next five games, beginning on Friday night in Tulsa against the Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

