Oilers Silence Thunder in Front 6,412 Fans

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a two-game home set on Saturday night, falling to Tulsa by a 5-2 final at INTRUST Bank Arena in front of 6,412 fans.

Quinn Preston and Timur Ibragimov led the way for the Thunder with two points each.

Tag Bertuzzi gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at 13:45 of the first. He tipped a pass through the slot from Karl Boudrias past Brad Arvanitis for his 18th of the year.

Wichita outshot the Oilers 12-6 in the second, but failed to get one past Daniel Mannella.

Preston tied the game just 1:03 into the third. He popped out near the right hashmark and fired a one-timer past Mannella on the power play for his 18th of the year.

The Oilers answered just 15 seconds later when Max Golod pounced on a rebound near the crease and tallied his eighth of the year to make it 2-1.

Logan Nijhoff increased the Tulsa lead to 3-1 at 5:21 with a nice stickhandling move through the slot.

At 6:33, Alex Gilmour cut down the right seam and beat Arvanitis with a snapshot that made it 4-1.

Peter Bates cut the lead to 4-2 at 19:33. He found a rebound near the right post and redirected it in for his 12th of the year.

Golod added his second of the game at 19:56 with an empty-netter to close the scoring.

Both teams went 1-for-6 on the power play.

Preston finished with a goal and an assist. Ibragimov tallied two helpers. MacDonald added another assist.

Wichita heads on the road for the next three games starting on Friday, February 24 to face the Cincinnati Cyclones.

