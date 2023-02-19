K-Wings Take Point in High-Scoring Affair with Komets

February 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (20-25-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, matched the Fort Wayne Komets (25-16-4-2) in a high-scoring affair on Sunday, before Fort Wayne scored in overtime for the 6-5 victory at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Matheson Iacopelli (14) was the first to find the back of the net in this game, scoring off of a Komets defensive zone turnover and burying it in the back of the net at the 6:36 mark of the first.

Fort Wayne responded with a goal at the 9:54 mark on the power play, then scored again at the 17:51 mark to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The K-Wings then pulled even on the first professional goal by Franco Sproviero (1) at the 2:08 mark of the second frame. Sproviero fired the shot in from above the left circle, with the puck deflecting off of a Komets defender in front and nestling into the right side of the net. Kurt Gosselin (1) earned his first point with Kalamazoo on the primary assist and Olivier LeBlanc (7) took home the secondary helper.

Just 2:39 later, Fort Wayne scored again to regain the lead, 3-2.

Then, at the 7:18 mark, Coale Norris (7) fired a one-time blast from the slot to retie the game. Luke Morgan (8) forced a turnover in the offensive end and provided the feed to Norris.

The game wouldn't stay tied for long, however, as the Komets found the back of the net just 27 seconds later. Fort Wayne then pushed the lead to 5-3 with another tally at the 12:55 mark.

Kalamazoo refused to go away quietly, though. Norris (8) struck again at the 14:03 mark as he redirected a shot by Morgan (9) just inside the left post to climb back within one. The tally goes in the books as Norris' third goal in two games, marking his first professional multi-goal game.

In the third period, the K-Wings kept applying pressure and Ryan Cook (3) made it 5-5 at the 11:47 mark. Cook held in a clearing attempt by the Komets at the blue line and sent a laser beam just inside the far left post.

Evan Cormier (5-15-3-0) stood on his head for the rest of regulation, making stop after stop to keep the game tied. He finished with 42 saves on 48 shots faced, with Fort Wayne notching the game-winner at the 1:06 mark of overtime.

With the overtime defeat, Kalamazoo finishes the week 2-1-1-0. The K-Wings now head to Iowa for two games against the Heartlanders (12-25-10-1) next weekend. The first contest will be on Friday at 8:05 p.m. EST at Xtream Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.