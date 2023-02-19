Sylvester, Neiley Help Snap Atlanta's Eight-Game Losing Streak

February 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







PORTLAND, Me. - Cody Sylvester and Eric Neiley both scored twice as the Atlanta Gladiators (25-20-5-1) defeated the Maine Mariners (29-15-2-1) 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, snapping Atlanta's losing streak at eight games at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

First Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 2 goals, 2 assists

Second Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - 2 goals, 1 assist

Third Star: Austin Albrecht (MNE) - 1 goal

The Gladiators opened the scoring within the first minute of play to take a 1-0 lead (19:03). Cody Sylvester drove hard to the net and Eric Neiley was on the doorstep to knock in his 24th goal of the season.

Maine evened the score just before the midway point of the first period to make it 1-1 (13:11).

Atlanta jumped out to a 2-1 lead late in the first period to pull ahead 2-1 (6:30). Sylvester and Mike Pelech broke in on an odd man rush and Sylvester wired a shot past Maine goaltender Michael DiPietro for his 22nd tally of the year.

Maine responded early in the second period to tie the game 2-2 (17:13).

With time winding down in the middle frame Atlanta grabbed a 3-2 lead (00:07). With Atlanta on the power play Pelech managed to bang home a puck from in front for his 9th goal of the season.

The Gladiators extended their lead to 4-2 early in the third period while on the power play (17:07). Cody Sylvester sent a shot into the net from just outside the faceoff circle for his second goal of the night.

With just over two minutes remaining the Mariners pulled goaltender Michael DiPietro for the extra attacker and Atlanta capitalized (1:40). Eric Neiley sent the puck into an empty Mariners net from his own end of the ice making the score 5-2.

Joe Murdaca made 26 saves in the victory for Atlanta meanwhile Michael DiPietro turned aside 29 shots for the Mariners.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.