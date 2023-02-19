McManus Scores Winner, Rabbits Top Ghost Pirates 4-3 in Overtime

GREENVILLE, SC - Brannon McManus' overtime winner lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 4-3 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

An early penalty against the Swamp Rabbits gave way for the opening goal of the game, as Connor Corcoran scored the power-play goal at 1:11 for the Savannah lead. Greenville responded at 2:28, as Ethan Somoza scored on a shot through a goal-front screen for his 13th of the season. Savannah retook the advantage at 7:48, as Mason Primeau swept a rebounding puck into the Greenville net.

In the second, the Rabbits continued to pepper the Savannah goal, outshooting the Ghost Pirates 44-10 through 40 minutes. At 11:46, Tanner Eberle scored his team-leading 21st of the season to tie the game for Greenville at 2-2.

Greenville jumped into the lead at just 4:14 of the third period, as Carter Souch dug the puck across the goal line for the 3-2 score line. Shortly after, at 5:17, Brent Pedersen tied the game for the Ghost Pirates.

With the score tied at after 60 minutes, the two sides headed to overtime. At 4:15 in the extra frame, Brett Kemp's rebounding shot fell to Brannon McManus, who netted his seventh of the season for the 4-3 Swamp Rabbits win.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 27-15-7-0 while the Ghost Pirates drop to 16-25-9-1.

The Swamp Rabbits and the Ghost Pirates meet, again, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday night for a 7:05 p.m. meeting.

