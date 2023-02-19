Railers Fall to Admirals 7-3 Day After Game Starts

Norfolk, VA - The Worcester Railers HC (25-22-3-0, 53 points) lost to the Norfolk Admirals (12-35-1-2, 27 points) in their final matchup of the season, 7-3 on Sunday afternoon. The Worcester Railers head further south to face off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday, February 22nd for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

It took 36 seconds for Danny Katic (1-0-1) to score the first goal of the game for the Admirals. The Admirals scored again at the end of the first period, this time Darren McCormick (1-0-1) scoring the goal. As a result of two separate Zamboni malfunctions, the ice could not be cut properly at the end of the first period, which resulted in the game being suspended until 2:00 p.m. the next day, Sunday afternoon. Upon resumption, Norfolk rattled off three straight goals in the first 4:35 of the second period. Worcester responded with three of their own before the end of the frame, including two from Quinn Ryan (2-0-2) and one from Anthony Repaci (1-1-2). The Admirals scored the only two goals of the third period, halting the Railers comeback and giving the game its final score of 7-3.

The Admirals struck first in this contest, thirty-six seconds into the first period. Danny Katic (12th) took a wrist shot that beat Railers goalie, Brent Moran, giving Norfolk a 1-0 lead. Norfolk had a handful of breakaways in the first period but didn't convert until matching penalties made it four-on-four. Darren McCormick (4th) capitalized on a Railers turnover and took it all the way down ice to score and make it 2-0 Norfolk at the end of the first.

Earlier in the day, one of the ice resurfacing machines at Norfolk Scope Arena malfunctioned, leaving the arena with one machine for the game. Once the second machine malfunctioned during the first intermission, it was ruled that the game would be suspended and forced to continue the next afternoon at the start of the second period with Worcester trailing 2-0 in front of no fans.

As the second period began, Norfolk's offense opened up. Admirals goals from Bowen (2nd), Burgess (7th), and Lunn (9th) at 1:00, 2:53 & 4:35 into the second respectively made it 5-0 Admirals in a hurry. Quinn Ryan (14th) responded 46 seconds after Lunn's goal to get Worcester on the board for the first time, while Anthony Repaci (15th) notched one on the power play for Worcester to cut it to 5-2. Quinn Ryan (15th) struck for the second time on the afternoon to keep Worcester at a two-gaol deficit entering the third.

Timofeyev (11th) and Burgess (8th) for the Admirals scored the only goals in the third, with Burgess' goal an empty netter to hand the Railers a 7-3 loss in game two of their six game southern road trip.

