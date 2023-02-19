Thunder Fall to Lions, 4-2

February 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







TROIS-RIVIERES - Despite a goal and an assist from Patrick Grasso, the Adirondack Thunder fell to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Sunday afternoon, 4-2.

The Lions scored just 21 seconds into the game to take a 1-0 lead. Thomas Caron beat Isaac Poulter for his second goal of the season with the lone assist going to Brett Stapley.

Grant Jozefek tied the game at one just 6:49 into the first as he wrapped the puck around and beat Francis Marotte's right skate for the 13th of the year. Assists were credited to Travis Broughman and Patrick Grasso on Jozefek's 13th of the year.

Less than five minutes later, the Thunder struck on the power play to take a 2-1 lead. Shane Harper set up Patrick Grasso for a one timer that beat Marotte. The goal came 10:22 into the game with helpers from Harper and Nick Hutchison and the Thunder took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Trois-Rivieres scored twice in the second period to take a 3-2 lead into the third. Cedrick Montminy cashed in on the power play with his 12th of the year to tie the game at 12:55 of the second and Anthony Beauregard tipped in a Cedrick Lacroix shot for a 3-2 lead at 18:41 of the second. Adirondack trailed 3-2 after two periods.

The Lions added an empty-net goal in the third for the 4-2 win.

The Thunder return home on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25 against the Reading Royals at 7 p.m. Friday is $3 Labatt Blue and Saturday is the annual Kid's Takeover game! Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.