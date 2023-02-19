Admirals Take Down Railers, 7-3

In a game that was completed nearly 24 hours after it began, the Admirals took down the Worcester Railers, 7-3. Danny Katic scored just 36 seconds into the game to put the Admirals up early on Saturday night. The Admirals added one more goal in the first period from Darren McCormick to take a two-goal advantage heading into the first intermission. Due to zamboni malfunctions that led to unsafe playing conditions, the game was postponed until Sunday at 2 pm. Just one minute into the resumed game, Brian Bowen scored to put the Admirals up by three. A Worcester penalty led to an Admirals power play that would be successfully utilized. Todd Burgess found the back of the net just 1:53 after Bowen to give the Admirals a sizable lead. Griffin Lunn added one more goal for Norfolk before Worcester responded with three goals to finish off the second period. Leading five to three going into the final period, Norfolk was able to add a couple more goals to their lead. Stepan Timofeyev scored with 7:51 left before Burgess scored his second of the night on an empty net goal.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Todd Burgess - With three points in the game, Burgess played exceptionally well scoring twice. Burgess now has 18 this season in 24 games.

Eric Williams -Williams now has 24 points on the season, with three goals and 21 assists by capturing four assists in the game

Tomas Vomacka - Collecting 30 saves on 32 shots, Vomacka had an incredible game and picked up an assist as well. Vomacka was able to hold the Railers scoreless in the final period, giving the Admirals great momentum.

Stepan Timofeyev - With a goal and an assist, Timofeyev continued his recent hot streak this weekend. Timofeyev now has 10 points in the last six games.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals will be back in action on Wednesday, February 22nd as they travel to take on the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:35pm.

