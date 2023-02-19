Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, February 19 at 3:05 PM

February 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign today as they host the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum. This afternoon's contest will be the final of a four-game week for the Stingrays.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays entered the third period trailing 2-0 on Saturday night to the Jacksonville Icemen. Lawton Courtnall netted his second of the season and Benton Maass tied the game at two apiece with nine minutes remaining in regulation. Jacksonville took advantage of a late South Carolina penalty and netted the game-winner with just over five minutes left on the clock.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 29-28-5-0 in 62 all-time regular-season meetings with the Icemen since their inaugural season in 2017-18. The Stingrays are 2-3-1 against the Icemen this season after falling in the most recent meeting last night by a final score of 3-2.

DIVISION IS STILL WITHIN REACH

Jacksonville is attempting to pull away from a tight South Division as they now hold a three-point lead over Florida for the top spot. Fortunately for the Stingrays, both Florida and Greenville have fallen in their last two contests and have kept the second through fourth positions stagnant this week. Orlando has surpassed Atlanta for fifth in the division and the first through sixth spots are only separated by 12 points.

COURT IS IN SESSION

Since his first action on November 8th, Lawton Courtnall has appeared in 30 games for the Stingrays and has started to find his stride. Courtnall has worked his way into more minutes, and it has resulted in his first two goals of the season in the last two home games for the Stingrays. Courtnall has averaged over four shots per game in the last five contests and has been slotted as a penalty killer for South Carolina.

DEFENSIVE PRODUCTION

The Stingrays' blueline has been producing at its highest rate this season over the last five games, accounting for seven of the Stingrays' last 19 goals scored. This has been led by Connor Moore who has three goals to go along with five assists during this stretch. Matt Anderson, Martin Haš, Michael Kim, and Benton Maass have all contributed with a goal apiece and have added nine assists between the four.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule.

Fort Wayne at South Carolina - Wednesday, February 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Worcester at South Carolina - Friday, February 24 at 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, February 25 at 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Friday, March 3 at 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, March 4 at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.