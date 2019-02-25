Wings Weekly: Kevin Evans' Return Highlights Week in Kalamazoo

February 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI.- The K-Wings continue the celebration of the 45th Anniversary season this week as the team welcomes former fan favorite Kevin Evans back to Wings Event Center on Friday night as part of a four game in five day week.

Last Week:

Mon., Feb. 18 - Kalamazoo at Brampton, OTW, 5-4

Wed., Feb. 20 - Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, L, 5-1

Sat., Feb. 23 - Kalamazoo at Kansas City, W, 5-2

This Week:

Wed., Feb. 27 - Kalamazoo vs. Toledo, 7:30 pm

Fri., March 1 - Kalamazoo vs Fort Wayne, 7:30 pm

Sat., March 2 - Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 pm

Sun., March 3 - Kalamazoo vs Cincinnati, 3:00 pm

Upcoming:

Star Wars Night:

The force will be strong at Wings Event Center on Friday night as the K-Wings host the Fort Wayne Komets on Star Wars night. In addition former fan favorite Kevin Evans will be in attendance and the first 1,000 fans through the doors will get Kevin Evans Bobble Fist Dolls. Evans played for the K-Wings from 1985-1991, and again during the 1992-93 season. Evans holds the record for most penalty minutes in a season (648), and most penalty minutes as a K-Wing (2176).

Pucks and Paws:

Sunday will be pucks and paws day at the arena as the K-Wings begin the dog days of the season hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones. Fans are invited to bring out their furry friends to the game by purchasing a $5 dog ticket. Bingo from Puppy Dog Pals will also be in attendance and fans can meet Bingo prior to the game in a private meet and greet. Sunday there will also be a post-game skate with the entire team.

Quick Hits:

Stranger Wings Raises Over $11,500 for Community Healing Center:

Through the Stranger Wings jersey auction on February 16th the K-Wings helped raised over $11,500 the Community Healing Center. The Community Healing Center helps children, families and adults heal from the trauma of abuse, addiction, and mental and behavioral health disorders.

Central Division Grind:

Kalamazoo will play the next 16 games all against Central Division opponents before ending the season with three games against non-division opponents. Heading into the week the K-Wings are in a tie for third place with the Fort Wayne Komets with 59 points. Indy sits just four points back of the K-Wings, having played one more game, while the Nailers sit five points back, having played one more game than the K-Wings as well. Kalamazoo is currently three games under .500 in the division, posting a record of 18-21-0-1 against Central Division foes.

Over the next 16 games Kalamazoo will play Toledo four times, Fort Wayne four times, Indy three times, Cincinnati twice, and Wheeling three times.

Back Home:

After a four-game road trip that spanned seven days the K-Wings return home for three of four games over the course of the week. Kalamazoo has only eight home games remaining this season, and will play all home games by the time that March concludes. This season the K-Wings are 15-11-0-2 while playing at Wings Event Center, while posting a 13-11-1-0 record on the road. After traveling to Indy on Saturday night the K-Wings will begin a four-game home stand, which will also be the last consecutive home-games Kalamazoo plays this season.

Hildebrand Working Into the Record Books:

A victory over the Mavericks on Saturday night extended Jake Hildebrand's win-streak to 11 games, tying the fifth longest streak in ECHL history. The 11-game streak is also the second longest in the ECHL this season behind only Florida's Jeremy Helvig who notched a 13-game win streak that ended in early February. If Hildebrand adds another victory he will tied Cory Cadden (Knoxville 1993-94) for the fourth longest in the ECHL. Missouri's Josh Robinson (2015-16) holds the ECHL record for the longest streak at 21 games.

Central Division Standings:

1. Cincinnati, (38-9-4-3), 83 pts

2. Toledo, (31-14-4-3), 69 pts

3. Kalamazoo, (28-22-1-2), 59 pts

4. Fort Wayne, (25-18-3-6), 59 pts

5. Indy, (26-25-2-1), 55 pts

6. Wheeling, (24-24-5-1), 54 pts

K-Wings Leaders:

1. Chris Collins, F, 21g-30a-51 pts

2. Tanner Sorenson, F, 16g, 33a-49 pts

3. Kyle Blaney, F, 10g, 23a-33 pts

4. Kyle Bushee, D, 6g, 23a-29 pts

Kalamazoo Wings single game and season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com/seasontickets.

