Evan Cormier Signs Three-Year Contract with New Jersey Devils

February 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this afternoon that goaltender Evan Cormier has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils starting now and running through the 2020-2021 season.

Cormier, 21, has appeared in six games for the Thunder this season, collecting a 1-4-1-0 record to pair with a 3.87 goals-against average and .875 save percentage. He recorded his first win while Adirondack was in Florida before his first recall to the AHL.

Prior to his time in Adirondack, Cormier had an impressive run through two stops this year. The Bowmanville, ON native started the 2018-2019 season in college at the University of Guelph in Ontario. With the Gryphons, Cormier appeared in 13 games, collecting a 6-7-0 record to go along with a 2.27 GAA and .926 save percentage.

After leaving school and taking his game to the American Hockey League, Cormier's numbers steadily progressed. The 2016 4th Round pick of the New Jersey Devils compiled a 4-1-0 record in seven games with Binghamton with a 2.02 GAA and .934 save percentage.

Before this season, Cormier played five years of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League split between the North Bay Battalion and Saginaw Spirit. His best season came during the 2017-2018 campaign when he split 48 decisions with a 24-24-0 record, a 3.18 GAA and .900 save percentage.

The Thunder are off this week before a road three-in-three set this weekend. Adirondack travels to Manchester for a pair of games Friday and Saturday evenings before finishing their trip with a Sunday matinee in Worcester. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.