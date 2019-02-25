Stingrays Weekly Report - February 25

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays stay busy this week with four more games to close the month of February and begin March. The team will play a pair of home-and-home series with Greenville and Jacksonville that will be crucial to their push towards the postseason. The week's action begins on Tuesday morning against the Swamp Rabbits during Education Day at 10:30 a.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina failed to secure any points in three contests last week, but are still holding fourth place in the ECHL's South Division, which has them in the middle of a tight playoff race with 18 games remaining.

The Stingrays are 4-1-1 against Greenville this season in their first six meetings with their in-state rivals. Jacksonville has proved to be a tough opponent for the Rays this season, with SC falling short in seven of the eight previous meetings. This weekend's contests will be the final matchups between the two clubs during the 2018-19 regular season.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 25-24-5-0

LAST WEEK: 0-3-0-0

TUESDAY: NORFOLK ADMIRALS 5, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

After falling behind early the South Carolina Stingrays got themselves back in Tuesday's game with three straight goals, but ultimately fell by a score of 5-3 to the Norfolk Admirals at the North Charleston Coliseum. Grant Besse provided the offense for the Stingrays with a 3-point night, scoring two goals and adding an assist to go along with a +2 rating while Jonathan Charbonneau assisted on both of Besse's tallies.

FRIDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 5, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Florida Everblades scored three times in the second period and held off a late push from the South Carolina Stingrays to earn a 5-3 win on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina got goals from Andrew Cherniwchan, Jonathan Charbonneau and Jordan Samuels-Thomas in the contest, while defender Steve Johnson picked up an assist in his first game as a Stingray.

SATURDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 5, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

With the game tied 2-2 going into the third, Florida Everblades forward Joe Cox scored twice and defenseman Logan Roe added a goal to give the visitors a 5-3 defeat of the South Carolina Stingrays in front of 8,379 fans during Star Wars Night on Saturday at the North Charleston Coliseum. Jonathan Charbonneau and Jordan Samuels-Thomas scored for the second straight game, while Tim Harrison added his seventh tally of the season for South Carolina in a losing effort.

THIS WEEK

Tuesday, February 26 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 10:30 a.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Thursday, February 28 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7 p.m. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Friday, March 1 - at Jacksonville Icemen, 7:30 a.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, March 2 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 24 - Grant Besse

Assists: 32 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Points: 52 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Plus/Minus: Plus-8 - Joey Leach*

Penalty Minutes: 93 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Shots On Goal: 188 - Grant Besse

Wins: 11 - Parker Milner

Goals Against Average: 2.85 - Adam Morrison

Save Percentage: 0.907 - Parker Milner

(* - in the American Hockey League)

BESSE CONTINUES HIS CONSISTENT SCORING TOUCH

Grant Besse had points in all three games for SC last week, scoring a goal and two assists on Tuesday vs. Norfolk before adding helpers in each contest against Florida on Friday and Saturday. The Plymouth, Minn. native is now on a 5-game point streak which includes nine total points on three goals and six assists. Besse has 47 points in 42 games this year with the Stingrays on a team-high 24 goals and 23 assists.

CHERNIWCHAN LEADING THE WAY

Andrew Cherniwchan had four points in his team's three games last week on a goal and three assists. The Hinton, Alberta native is leading SC in scoring this season with 52 points in the team's 54 games, which is tied for 9th-best in the ECHL. Cherniwchan broke the 50-point mark for the first time in his career Saturday with his 20th goal of the season. His four shorthanded goals are also tied for second-most in the league.

CHARBONNEAU BACK IN A RHYTHM

Jonathan Charbonneau has picked up points in four straight and was one of the team's best offensive performers last week with two goals and two assists in the club's three games. Through 42 games this year in his rookie season, Charbonneau is third on the team in scoring with 36 points on 11 goals and 25 assists. The St-Colombant, Que. native has also racked up 13 power play points this season with four goals and nine helpers on the man-advantage.

SAMUELS-THOMAS PROVIDES THIRD PERIOD FLAIR

Forward Jordan Samuels-Thomas scored in back-to-back games against his former team last weekend, posting third period goals on consecutive evenings against Florida. In 12 games with the Stingrays since signing an AHL contract with the team's affiliate, the Hershey Bears, Samuels-Thomas has eight points on three goals and five assists.

