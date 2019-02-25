Steelheads Weekly - February 25, 2019

February 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (33-18-4) closed their six-game homestand with a 4-1-1 record heading into a three-game road weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, February 20 vs. Tulsa Oilers: 5-2 W

Shots: Oilers 41, Steelheads 30

PP: Oilers 1-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-3

The Steelheads utilized early scoring in a 5-2 win over the Oilers from CenturyLink Arena. Forward A.J. White (0:28 1st) tallied on the first shot of the game and was followed up by forward Kyle Schempp (6:16 1st) on an odd-man rush to swiftly double the lead, 2-0. The second period has a similar track starting with defenseman Geoff Crisfield (1:59 2nd) in the opening minutes followed by forward Reid Petryk (6:08 2nd), doubling the lead again to 4-0. The Oilers answered thanks to two goals, cutting the lead to 4-2. However, forward Kale Kessy (EN, 18:10 3rd) put the game away late for the 5-2 win. Tomas Sholl (18-9-0) saved 38 of 40 shots in the win.

Friday, February 22 vs. Tulsa Oilers: 6-3 W

Shots: Oilers 53, Steelheads 28

PP: Oilers 0-for-5, Steelheads 2-for-4

The Steelheads took control early during their 6-3 win over the Oilers from CenturyLink Arena. Forward Zach Franko (4:38 1st) opened the scoring with his first pro goal to take a 1-0 lead. Defenseman Brady Norrish (13:51 1st; 4:09 2nd) tallied twice to triple the lead before forward Henrik Samuelsson (PP, 6:12 2nd) scored his first of two goals on a rebound for a 4-0 lead. The Oilers broke the shutout before Samuelsson (18:19 2nd) earned his second tally for a 5-1 lead. The Oilers scored two more goals to bring the road side within two, 5-3. However, Defenseman Charlie Dodero (PP, 5:46 3rd) spread the lead back to its eventual final score, 6-3. Tomas Sholl (19-9-0) saved a career-high 50 of 53 shots in the win.

Saturday, February 23 vs. Tulsa Oilers: 5-1 L

Shots: Oilers 40, Steelheads 24

PP: Oilers 1-for-4, Steelheads 0-for-5

The Steelheads slipped 5-1 to the Oilers in the final game of the homestand from CenturyLink Arena. The Oilers flipped the script of the previous games with two goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Forward Elgin Pearce (19:54 1st) cut the lead in half, 2-1, before the end of the period, but the Oilers tacked on three more goals in the third period, including one with an empty net, to take the 5-1 result. Ryan Faragher (7-5-2) halted 35 of 39 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, February 27 @ Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m. MT

Friday, March 1 @ Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 2 @ Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads head to Missouri to take on the Kansas City Mavericks for their lone road meeting to close the season series. The Steelheads met the Mavericks in December and took all three games, outscoring them 11-3 and extending their win streak to five games against the Mavericks. The Steelheads need one win to claim the season series outright and have won seven of nine games head-to-head, earning a 7-2-0 record in the ECHL franchise series.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Pink In The Rink: The Steelheads will adorn pink once more for the annual St. Luke's Pink In The Rink Game on Saturday, Mar. 9 at 7:10 p.m. The game-worn pink-themed jerseys will be auctioned during both Friday and Saturday games, and proceeds from ticket sales and the auction benefit St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute (MSTI).

$2 Beer Wednesday: Finish "Hump Day" and rally for the rest of the work week with $2 Beer Wednesday, presented by Bud Light. For just $2, enjoy Bud Light beer throughout the evening to continue Happy Hour. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for tickets and information.

Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- Mitch Moroz earned his second and third multi-point game of the season last week with his first three-point night since Nov. 4, 2017 in another three-assist game. Henrik Samuelsson led in scoring during the homestand with six points (4g, 2a), and Moroz followed with five points (5 assists).

- Tomas Sholl stopped a career-high 50 shots on Friday night, including 24 of 26 shots in the third period. It's the first time reaching that mark in pros but last stopped 50 shots on Mar. 8, 2013 in juniors.

- The Steelheads finished their homestand with a 4-1-1 record while tying a season-high five-game point streak and seven-game home point streak since January 18 in the process. The Steelheads are 20-6-2-1 (.741) at CenturyLink Arena this season, which is best in the Mountain Division.

- The Steelheads became the first team in the Mountain Division to reach 70 points on Friday night. Only four teams own a minimum of 70 points, and all four teams lead their respective divisions (Cincinnati, Florida, Norfolk).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 20 - Steve McParland

ASSISTS: 30 - A.J. White

POINTS: 45 -Steve McParland

PP GOALS: 9 - Reid Petryk

SH GOALS: 2 - Steve McParland

GW GOALS: 5 - Brad McClure/Reid Petryk

PIMS: 279 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +27 - Keegan Kanzig

SHOTS: 175 - Steve McParland

WINS: 19 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.24 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .928 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Steelheads 33-18-2-2, 70 pts

2. Tulsa 31-20-4-2, 68 pts

2. Utah 31-17-4-2, 68 pts

4. Kansas City 27-21-3-1, 58 pts

5. Rapid City 22-27-5-3, 52 pts

6. Wichita 21-27-6-3, 51 pts

7. Allen 20-32-4-2, 46 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" and ECHL TV.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads take on the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 6:05 p.m. from Silverstein Eye Center Arena and return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 6 at 7:10 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

