Stingrays Sign Goaltender Nathan Perry

February 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the signing of goaltender Nathan Perry Monday.

The 25-year-old has played in 13 contests this season with the Fayetteville Marksmen in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) during his rookie season, posting a goals-against average of 2.43 and a save percentage at 0.927.

A native of Kingston, Ont., Perry played collegiately at Sacred Heart University and saw action in 28 games over a span of three seasons from 2015-18. The 6-foot, 180-pound netminder had his best campaign during 2016-17 when he suited up for 13 contests and had a 2.60 goals-against average along with a 0.911 save percentage.

Perry will join South Carolina ahead of Tuesday morning's contest against Greenville in North Charleston and is expected to wear jersey No. 32. Tickets for the game are on sale now!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.