Komets Knock off 'Clones 5-4, Earn Five Points for Week 20

Fort Wayne, IN -- Week 20 in review-- The Komets knocked off the league leading Cincinnati Cyclones Sunday 5-4 in overtime to snap Cincinnati's win streak at seven games and complete week 20 with a 2-0-1 record. The Komets gained five points and improved to 25-18-9 and 59 points with six weeks remaining in 2018-19.

Wednesday the Komets began the week of three home games in five nights taking a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wichita Thunder. Friday the Komets avenged Wednesday's setback with a 6-5 victory over Wichita to split the two-game mini-series. Sunday the Komets stunned the Cyclones with an overtime win after rallying in the third period to tie the game at 5-5 with 41 seconds remaining in regulation.

For the week Anthony Petruzzelli logged points in each game scoring a total of three goals and two assists for five points. Shawn Szydlowski also bagged five points with a goal and four assists. Brady Shaw dished points in each game for a total of four assists. Jake Kamras passed three assists and Justin Hodgman scored a goal, Friday's game winner, and added two assists for three points. J.C. Campagna added two goals, his team leading 24th and 25th markers of the season. Mason Baptist marked a goal (Sunday's overtime game winner) and earned an assist for two points and Garrett Clark had a goal and an assist. Ryan Lowney scored two assists and Kyle Hope notched a pair of assists in his first three games with the Komets. Also contributing a goal apiece were Cody Sol, Taylor Crunk, Marco Roy and Trey Phillips. Goaltender Zach Fucale started each game and improved to 12-5-3 on the season.

Komet leaders-- Brady Shaw leads with 48 points. J.C. Campagna leads with 25 goals, five game winning goals, seven power play tallies and nine power play points. Justin Hodgman leads with 29 assists and +9. Taylor Crunk leads with 121 penalty minutes.

Streaking Komets-- Justin Hodgman has a six-game home point streak (3g, 5a), Anthony Petruzzelli has a three-game point streak (4g, 2a) and registered his second straight mult-goal game Sunday, Brady Shaw had a point in each game of the week for a four-game point streak (1g, 4a). Goaltender Zach Fucale is unbeaten in regulation six straight games (4-0-2). The Komets are riding a four-game point streak (2-0-2) after winning two straight.

The week ahead-- The Komets hit the road this week for three divisional games in three nights. The weekend starts with a 7:30pm faceoff at Kalamazoo Friday. Saturday the Komets face the Walleye at Toledo at 7:15pm and Sunday the Komets skate at Wheeling at 3:05pm.

Friday, Komets at Kalamazoo Wings (28-22-3, 59 points)-- The Komets start a stretch of six divisional games over the next two weeks with a trip Friday to Kalamazoo to face the Wings at Wings Event Center (5,113). The Komets are 3-5-1 after nine meetings and 1-1-1 after three trips to Kalamazoo. Four meetings remain, two at Kalamazoo. In the last meeting Kalamazoo scored a home victory 6-5 in overtime. The Wings are 9-2-1 in their last dozen games and are coming off a 5-2 win at Kansas City Saturday. The Komets and Wings are tied for third place in the Central division with 59 points each and Fort Wayne has a game in hand. Kalamazoo will host Toledo Wednesday before facing the Komets Friday.

Saturday, Komets at Toledo Walleye (31-14-7, 69 points)-- The Komets enter week 21 trailing second-place Toledo by 10 points in the race for playoff position. Saturday's game at the Huntington Center (7,431) will be the ninth of 11 meetings this season. The Komets are 3-3-2 following a 3-2 shootout loss at Toldeo in the last meeting on Jan. 20. The Walleye are 5-3-0 in their last eight games after a split of a double-header at Kansas City last Wednesday and Friday. Toledo skates at Kalamazoo Wednesday and hosts Wheeling Friday before welcoming the Komets Saturday.

Sunday, Komets at Wheeling Nailers (24-24-6, 54 points)-- The Nailers trail the Komets and a playoff spot in the Central division by five points with 18 games remaining until the post-season. The Komets are 2-1-1 in the series against Wheeling with four meetings remaining. Wheeling clipped the Komets 6-5 in a shootout at Fort Wayne in the last meeting on Feb. 17 and is 4-3-0 in their last seven games. The Nailers lost at Cincinnati 4-1 their last time out on Thursday and after a weekend off will skate a morning game Tuesday at Brampton to start a busy week. Friday the Nailers travel to Toledo before returning to WesBanco Arena (5,200) to host Cincinnati Saturday and the Komets Sunday.

Next at home-- The Komets will face the Wheeling Nailers Wednesday March 6 at 7:30pm in their next home game. It's another Season Ticket Recycling Night. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game. It'll also be another Deuces Wild Wednesday. Pepsi Zone tickets are two for $22 and fans can get $2 beers and $2 sodas all night.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow Komet hockey action with Shane Albahrani calling the play-by-play on WOWO Radio AM 1190 and FM 107.5 and streaming on the web at Komets.com courtesy OmniSource.

Komet Hockey Tickets-- Single game tickets for all Komet regular season home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Enjoy several discount plans designed especially for your next group, or check out Komets Flex Tickets. For more information visit Komets.com, call 260-483-0011.

