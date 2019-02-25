Walleye Home All Weekend

February 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 31-14-4-3, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 20 at Kansas City (4-3 Win)

February 22 at Kansas City (5-3 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 27 at Kalamazoo at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 1 vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 2 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 3 vs. Indy at 5:15 p.m., (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE WEEKLY SCHEDULE

Monday, February 25 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Tuesday, February 26 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Wednesday, February 27 - Game at Kalamazoo at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 28 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Friday, March 1 - Game vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 - Game vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 - Game vs. Indy at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the team visit www.toledowalleye.com

WALLEYE NOTES

Kotyk game-winner nets Toledo a road win: The Walleye had just two games last week with both being in Kansas City. Defenseman Brenden Kotyk scored with 2:11 left in Wednesday's game to send the Walleye to a 4-3 win. A similar final score was produced on Friday but it was the Mavericks who held the winning edge 5-3 despite a two goal effort from Jordan Topping.

Defensemen run the game: Toledo used offense from its defensemen to take the game on Wednesday. The last three goals scored in the game were by defensemen (Crawford, Danford and Kotyk). Matt Register also posted a pair of helpers in the game for the Walleye. Toledo has four defensemen this season that have reached double digits in points with Register leading the league in scoring for blue liners at 42 points (11G, 31A).

One goals are king to the Walleye: Toledo has a record of 18-2-4-3 this year in games decided by a single goal including Wednesday's 4-3 win. The 18 wins leads the ECHL in that category (Idaho is second with 16 one goal wins).

Divisional week ahead: Toledo has four games this week and all four are against different Central Division rivals. Wednesday, the Walleye travel into Michigan to take on the Kalamazoo Wings. Toledo has a 6-0-2 record against the KWings. Friday night starts a three-in-three home weekend with the Wheeling Nailers, a team Toledo is 3-2-0 against this year. Saturday night, the Walleye will look for their sixth win of the year against the Fort Wayne Komets (5-1-2) before wrapping up the weekend with the Indy Fuel on Sunday (4-1-1).

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Brenden Kotyk (1 goal - 0 assists = 1 point)

GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Kaden Fulcher (1-0-0, 3.02 GAA, .903 save %)

UPCOMING EVENTS AND PROMOTIONS

Friday, March 1

Polish Heritage Pregame Party presented by Stanley's Market: Come early and enjoy a Polish buffet, music by Badinov and then cheer on the Walleye.

Kid Goalie Mask Giveaway presented by CollegeAdvantage: The first 1,000 kids (13 and under) will receive a special Walleye goalie mask.

Saturday, March 2 & Sunday March 3

Nickelodeon Weekend: The Walleye are pairing with Nickelodeon to bring a weekend of fun with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles being the main attraction. The team will sport specialty TMNT jerseys on the ice both Saturday and Sunday.

TMNT Postgame Live Auction: There will be a postgame auction on SATURDAY for the game worns.

Postgame Open Skate with Walleye: Stay after the game on SUNDAY and skate with the players. Don't worry if you don't have ice skates; rentals are available for $5. Open skate lasts about one hour after the game ends.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.