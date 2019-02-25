Swamp Rabbits Weekly

WEEKLY RECAP

Greenville traveled to Orlando to start what is a hectic week to end February and begin March. The Swamp Rabbits took on an Orlando Solar Bears team that sat in second place in the South Division, and in need of wins to stave off the Jacksonville Icemen, who were right behind them in the standings. They got what they needed at the expense of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, who needed wins to get into the thick of the South Division race.

Saturday's game was in reach, even after surrendering the game's first goal 90 seconds in. The Swamp Rabbits tied the game both at one due to Thomas Ebbing, and at two on a shorthanded goal by Brendan Harms, but the Solar Bears' third period push put them ahead. Two quick goals within 16 seconds put Orlando ahead for good. The Swamp Rabbits' penalty kill was the star on Saturday night, erasing all seven of Orlando's power play opportunities.

Sunday's game was a quick turnaround for both clubs, and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits were faced with adversity right off the bat. The loss of May on a knee-on-knee hit just five minutes into the game put the Swamp Rabbits on a major power play, and they converted, thanks to Dylan Vander Esch.

Orlando's line of Otto Somppi, Alex Schoenborn and Trevor Olson took the game over in the second period. Somppi scored to get the first goal, and Schoenborn converted on a pass from Somppi to give Orlando the lead. Olson gave the Solar Bears an insurance goal in the third.

Greenville would get within a goal late thanks to Austen Brassard, but Orlando held on for the win.

2/23 @ Orlando Solar Bears - L 5-3

2/24 @ Orlando Solar Bears - L 3-2

FAMILY DENTAL HEALTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Chad Duchesne - 2 GP | 0 G - 2 A - 2 P

The longtime Greenville Swamp Rabbit continues to have a career year in 2019. Now ten games away from being tied for 7th all-time in games played in a Swamp Rabbit sweater, Chad Duchesne's two assists on the weekend helped spark the offense on both Saturday and Sunday. His 18 points are more than his two prior seasons' offensive outputs combined (11).

RABBIT TAILS

As mentioned prior, the Swamp Rabbits' penalty kill went a perfect 12-for-12 against the Orlando Solar Bears over the past weekend, and increased its success percentage by three percent.

Two players are officially off of the schneid. Thomas Ebbing ended a 17-game goal drought with a goal on Saturday, and Brendan Harms ended an 11-game drought of his own with a goal on Saturday as well.

Greenville made a pair of moves with the trade of Sean Flanagan and the recall of Chris Nell to the AHL. Goaltender Jason Pawloski and defenseman Matt Donnelly joined the club. Donnelly made his pro debut on Sunday afternoon. Pawloski has yet to make his first start as a Swamp Rabbit.

Harms' shorthanded goal on Saturday night made Greenville one of the most prolific teams while shorthanded. It was the eighth goal scored by the Swamp Rabbits while down a man, which now ranks tied for the fifth-most in the league.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, February 26 | @ South Carolina Stingrays | 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 28 | vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 7:00 p.m. | Folds of Honor Business Power Play, presented by Bud Light

Friday, March 1 | @ Atlanta Gladiators | 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 | vs. Atlanta Gladiators | 7:00 p.m. | College Night (MORE INFO HERE)

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Florida Everblades (37-13-5) - 79 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (29-19-4) - 62 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (28-23-4) - 60 pts

South Carolina Stingrays (25-24-5) - 55 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (23-21-8) - 54 pts

Norfolk Admirals (23-26-7) - 53 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-33-5) - 41 pts

