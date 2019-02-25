Americans Complete Weekend Sweep of Utah

February 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, completed the three-game sweep of the Utah Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon with a 5-4 shootout win.

The Americans outscored Utah 2 to 1 in the shootout, with Adam Miller netting the game winner. The victory for Allen evened the season series at 4-4 with the Americans winning four straight over the Grizzlies.

Zach Pochiro scored for the third straight game to bring his season total to 29 goals. He's now second overall in the league, one goal behind Tulsa's Adam Pleskach.

Dante Salituro had a goal and an assist on Sunday to extend his point streak to six games, with four straight multi-point games.

Riley Bourbonnais had two assists on Sunday to extend his streak to five games. Rookie Alex Breton scored his 14th goal of the season.

The Americans have won four straight games and are 4 and 2 on the current seven-game homestand. Steve Martinson is now two wins away from 1,000 for his coaching career.

The Americans host the Tulsa Oilers next Friday at 7:05 pm. Tickets are on sale NOW online or call 972-912-1000.

3 Stars of the Game:

1. ALN - A. Miller

2. ALN - D. Salituro

3. UTA - R. Walters

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.