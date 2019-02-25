Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 25

Tulsa faces final 15 games just two points out of first in the Mountain Division ahead of three-game weekend.

OVERALL RECORD: 31-20-6 (68 points, 2nd in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0

RESULTS

Wednesday, Feb. 20 - Idaho 5, Tulsa 2 (CenturyLink Arena - Boise, ID) | Box Score

>> The Tulsa Oilers started off the week in Boise be falling into a 4-0 hole midway through the second period after the Idaho Steelheads score two goals in the first 6:16 of each of the first two periods. Adam Pleskach put the Oilers on the board with a power play goal at 11:32 and Tulsa entered the third period down by three. The deficit shrunk to two when Roman Ammirato scored 2:26 into the final stanza. While the Oilers generated 15 shots in the period, they couldn't complete the comeback, as the Steelheads added an empty net goal to win 5-2.

Friday, Feb. 22 - Idaho 6, Tulsa 3 (CenturyLink Arena - Boise, ID) | Box Score

>> Friday followed a similar script, as the Steelheads jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead and extended it to 4-0 in the second. Jared Thomas spoiled Tomas Sholl's shutout with 7:17 left in the middle frame, but Idaho added a fifth goal before the second intermission. The Oilers peppered Sholl with 26 shots in the third period, as Alex Globke and Eric Drapluk scored two goals 1:03 apart in the first 3:36 to make it 5-3. The Steelheads scored a power play goal a couple minutes later to stop Tulsa's momentum in its tracks, and Sholl put together a goaltending performance for the ages in fending off the Oilers strong third period effort.

Saturday, Feb. 23 - Tulsa 5, Idaho 1 (CenturyLink Arena - Boise, ID) | Box Score

>> Tulsa flipped the script in the first period Saturday, opening up a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Ryan Tesink and Adam Pleskach. The Steelheads, however, got a late spark when Elgin Pearce scored with less than six seconds remaining before the buzzer. After a scoreless second period, the Oilers protected their lead all the way to the end, and added some insurance when Eric Drapluk scored a power play goal with 4:46 left in regulation. Pleskach added an empty net goal to make it 4-1, and Tesink also scored his second of the game in the final minute to inflate the score to 5-1. Keegan Asmundson stopped 23 of 24 shots to earn his first win with the Oilers.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Mar. 1 - Tulsa AT Allen, 7:05 p.m. - Allen Event Center (Allen, TX)

Saturday, Mar. 2 - Allen vs. Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Sunday, Mar. 3 - Kansas City vs. Tulsa, 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

ON THE MOVE

- 2/18 - Scott Cuthrell (F) released from standard player contract.

- 2/18 - Keegan Asmundson (G) returned to Tulsa from loan to San Antonio (AHL).

FAST FACTS

- Adam Pleskach became the first player in the ECHL to reach 30 goals Saturday.

- Eric Drapluk has goals in back-to-back games, bringing his total to four.

- Ryan Tesink recorded his third 3-point game (2g, 1a) Saturday and 17th multi-point game.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa's win Saturday split a 10-game season series with Idaho 5-5.

- The Oilers are 20-1-4 when scoring first.

- Tulsa has outshot its opponent in 49 out of 57 games this season.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 60 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 30 - Adam Pleskach

ASSISTS: 30 - Adam Pleskach

PLUS/MINUS: +19 - Steven Kaunisto

PIMS: 160 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 10 - Adam Pleskach

SH GOALS: 2 - Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 7 - Charlie Sampair

SHOTS: 247 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 16 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.21 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .913 - Devin Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 35/250 (14.0%) - 25th in the ECHL

Last Week - 2/11 (18.2%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 183/221 (82.8%) - 15th in the ECHL

Last Week - 10/12 (83.3%)

LAST DROPS

Adam Pleskach leads the ECHL in goals (30) and is 3rd in points (60), and 5th in power play goals (10)... Charlie Sampair leads the league with 7 game-winning goals... Ryan Tesink is 17th in goals (20) and 19th in points (47)... Mike McKee is 5th in penalty minutes (160)... Devin Williams is 2nd in the ECHL in goals-against average (2.21)... Dylan Bredo is 10th among league defensemen in points (31)... Steven Kaunisto is tied for the league lead among defensemen with 4 game-winning goals... Jared Thomas is 4th among rookies with 46 points.

