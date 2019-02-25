Grizzlies Earn Standings Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Allen Americans on Sunday at the Allen Events Center as the Americans sweep a 3 game series.

Utah did pick up a standings point on Sunday as Mike Economos scored a game tying goal with 1:39 left in the third period. That made it a 4-4 game. It was his 8th goal of the season.

Allen took a 3-0 in the first period after goals by Josh Atkinson, Zach Pochiro and Dante Salituro. Allen outshout Utah 14 to 13.

The Grizzlies outscored Allen 3-0 in the second period. Will Smith scored his first ECHL goal 2:23 into the frame. Ryan Walters scored 2 goals in the second period, with the last one tying up the game 16:04 into the period. It was Walters 15th and 16th goals of the season.

In the third period, Alex Breton gave Allen a 4-3 lead 8:11 into the frame. Economos tied up the game and gave Utah a standings point and despite the shootout loss, Utah is tied for 2nd place with Tulsa as both teams have 68 standings points.

In the overtime both goaltenders made some outstanding saves. CJ Motte saved 50 of 54 Grizzlies shots, while Utah's Joe Cannata stopped 37 of 41.

In the shootout, Allen's Zach Pochiro scored first. Utah's Josh Dickinson shot 2nd for Utah and scored. In the 3rd and final shootout round Adam Miller scored, while Ryan Walters had his shot go over the crossbar to end the game.

Utah returns home to Maverik Center for games on February 27th and March 1st and 2nd vs the Maine Mariners. It will be the first ever match-up between the 2 teams. All 3 games will be at 7 o clock.

3 stars of the game

1. Adam Miller (Allen) - Shootout game winner. -3 in the game.

2. Dante Salituro (Allen) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3.

3. Ryan Walters (Utah) - 2 goals. 10 shots on goal.

Grizzlies notes: Utah took 54 shots on goal. It's the most shots taken by Utah this season. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play, while Allen went 0 for 3. Allen swept the 3 game series, outshooting Utah 16 to 11. Jake Marchment did not play for Utah. Utah played with 9 forwards and 6 defenseman in the game. Attendance was 2864. Time of game was 2:54.

