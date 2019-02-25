ECHL Transactions - February 25

February 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 25, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Maine:

Charles-Eric Legare, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Kyle Hayton, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey

Allen:

Add Lukas Hafner, G added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Delete Emerson Clark, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Brampton:

Add Daniel Ciampini, F assigned by Belleville

Fort Wayne:

Add Reid Jackman, F signed ATO, added to active roster [2/24]

Greenville:

Add Stephen Pierog, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve

Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Izmirlian, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Indy:

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL) [2/24]

Kalamazoo:

Delete Brandon Anselmini, D recalled by Utica

Maine:

Add Sean Campbell, D activated from reserve [2/24]

Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve [2/24]

Manchester:

Add Brien Diffley, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Spencer Watson, F recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles [2/24]

Newfoundland:

Add Ilya Nekolenko, D activated from reserve

Add Semyon Babintsev, F activated from reserve

Delete Hudson Elynuik, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Josh Kestner, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Brady Ferguson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Delete Kelly Klima, F recalled by Tucson

South Carolina:

Add Nathan Perry, G signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Worcester:

Delete Ryan Hubbard, G released as EBUG

