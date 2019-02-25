ECHL Transactions - February 25
February 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 25, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Maine:
Charles-Eric Legare, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Kyle Hayton, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey
Allen:
Add Lukas Hafner, G added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Delete Emerson Clark, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Brampton:
Add Daniel Ciampini, F assigned by Belleville
Fort Wayne:
Add Reid Jackman, F signed ATO, added to active roster [2/24]
Greenville:
Add Stephen Pierog, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve
Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Izmirlian, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Indy:
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL) [2/24]
Kalamazoo:
Delete Brandon Anselmini, D recalled by Utica
Maine:
Add Sean Campbell, D activated from reserve [2/24]
Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve [2/24]
Manchester:
Add Brien Diffley, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Delete Spencer Watson, F recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles [2/24]
Newfoundland:
Add Ilya Nekolenko, D activated from reserve
Add Semyon Babintsev, F activated from reserve
Delete Hudson Elynuik, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Josh Kestner, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Brady Ferguson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Delete Kelly Klima, F recalled by Tucson
South Carolina:
Add Nathan Perry, G signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Worcester:
Delete Ryan Hubbard, G released as EBUG
