Thunder Weekly, February 25th

Wichita, KS - Wichita played four games this past week. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, February 19th

Wichita at Indy, 5-3 W recap

Wednesday, February 20th

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 3-2 W (SO) recap

Friday, February 22nd

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 6-5 L recap

Saturday, February 23rd

Wichita at Indy, 4-3 L recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, February 28th

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 13-12-2-1

AWAY: 8-15-4-2

OVERALL: 21-27-6-3

Last 10: 2-7-1-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 51 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Steven Iacobellis, 20

Assists: Steven Iacobellis, 40

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 60

+/-: Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Tyler Elbrecht, +4

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 166

LAST WEEK - Wichita traveled to the Hoosier state last week for four games. The Thunder played a morning game on Tuesday in Indianapolis against the Fuel and snapped a seven-game winless skid with a 5-3 win. On Wednesday night, Wichita headed north to Fort Wayne and won in a shootout over the Komets by the final of 3-2. Fort Wayne took Friday's game by the final of 6-5. Wichita closed the trip on Saturday night against the Fuel and lost by the final of 4-3.

THE YAK - Steven Iacobellis continued on his torrid pace this past week, collecting eight points (3g, 5a) in four games. The rookie forward has points in four-straight and three of those are multi-point outings. He is fourth in the league in scoring with 60 (20g, 40a), fourth in the league in assists, third in the league in power play assists (18) and leads the league in power play points (25). Iacobellis leads the league in rookie scoring as well.

STREAKING - Jakob Stukel is having a solid rookie season. The forward from Surrey, British Columbia has points in his last five games (4g, 4a).

SCORING FIRST - Wichita has been a much better team this season when they score the first goal. The Thunder have scored first in four-straight and are 19-9-3-2 when scoring the games first goal. Wichita has 43 out of its 51 points when the team lights the lamp before its opponent.

HELPING HAND - Stefan Fournier added four points last week and has assists in back-to-back games. Fournier has four points in his last five games and 18 points (10g, 8a) in 20 games since coming over from the Orlando Solar Bears.

FIRST TIMER - Dillon Donnelly collected his first goal as a pro on Friday night as he scored in the third period against Fort Wayne. Jason Salvaggio recorded his first marker in a Thunder uniform on Saturday against Indy.

THUNDERBOLTS... Ralph Cuddemi is tied for third with 11 power play goals... Steven Iacobellis is first in power play points (25) and first in rookie assists (40)...Keoni Texeira is first in power play assists (23) and tied for second in power play points (24)...Wichita is second on the power play (22.7%)...Wichita is 13-4-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 12-2-1-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-7-6-3 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita returns home this Thursday night to host the Rapid City Rush starting at 7:05 p.m.

