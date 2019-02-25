Anselmini Recalled to Utica

Kalamazoo, MI. - Defenseman Brandon Anselmini has been recalled to the Utica Comets the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Anselmini, 25, has appeared in 45 games for Kalamazoo this season netting 24 points (3g, 21a). The Guelph, ON native is in his third professional season and has appeared in 17 AHL games during the last two seasons with the Texas Stars and Rockford IceHogs. The defenseman has skated in 141 professional games between the AHL and ECHL, recording 62 points (10g, 53a). This is the defenseman's second recall of the season. He did not appear in any games with the Comets during his previous recall.

Kalamazoo is back in action on Wednesday night as the Toledo Walleye come to town. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm.

