Mavericks Wrap up Six-Game Home Stand with Three against Idaho

February 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





The Mavericks wrap up their six-game home stand this week with a three game set against Mountain Division rival, the Idaho Steelheads. Let's recap the Mavs' last week of action and take a look ahead for what this week has in store.

Last Week's Action

2/18: 5-2, W at Utah

2/20: 4-3, L vs. Toledo

2/22: 5-3, W vs. Toledo

2/23: 5-2, L vs. Kalamazoo

This Week's Schedule

2/27: vs. Idaho

3/1: vs. Idaho

3/2: vs. Idaho

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Utah 33-18-2-2, 70 pts

2. Tulsa 31-20-4-2, 68 pts

3. Utah 31-17-4-2, 68 pts

4. Kansas City 27-21-3-1, 58 pts

5. Rapid City 22-27-5-3, 52 pts

6. Wichita 21-27-6-3, 51 pts

7. Allen 20-32-4-2, 46 pts

Notes & Quotes

Riley On The Board

Mavericks defenseman Riley Sweeney scored his first two goals of the season against the Toledo Walleye Friday night in a 5-3 Mavericks win. Sweeney now has 16 points on the season with two goals and 14 assists.

Schneider Back To Form

Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider started his first game for KC since January 19, a 6-5 overtime loss to rival Wichita Thunder. Schneider stopped 25 of 28 shots against Toledo Friday en route to his first victory with Kansas City since December 31st.

Hosting Lord Stanley

The Mavericks welcome Hockey's Ultimate Prize to Independence this week, as the Stanley Cup will be available for viewing at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27th before the Mavericks game against the Idaho Steelheads. Tickets for Wednesday's game must be purchased to be allowed into the arena for the Cup viewing.

Wild Second Period

The Mavericks and Walleye combined for six goals in the second period on Friday, with the Mavericks outscoring Toledo 4-2 in the period in the Mavericks 5-3 win. All six goals in the period were scored over the course of eight minutes, 18 seconds.

Shorties

The Mavericks are third in the league in fewest shorthanded goals allowed with four on the season.

Time To Hit The Road

After this week's games against the Idaho Steelheads, the Mavericks only have four home games remaining on the schedule out of the 17 regular season games left on the schedule.

Call Ups

Five Mavericks players are currently either recalled or on PTO loans in the AHL. Mike McMurtry was recalled by the Stockton Heat, Mark Cooper and Ben Halford are currently on PTO deals with the San Antonio Rampage, Cliff Watson is on PTO with the Ontario Reign and Jared VanWormer was recently given a PTO deal with the Colorado Eagles.

Closing in on 100 wins

Mavericks Head Coach John-Scott Dickson is closing in on 100 career wins as a head coach. In three seasons with Kansas City, his career record currently stands at 94-83-11-8.

The Mavericks now face the Idaho Steelheads for three games this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Faceoff for all three games against Idaho is 7:05 p.m. at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

KCMavericks.com

Groups 15+ Call or Text (816) 252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.