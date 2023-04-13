Wings Walk It Off

The Rochester Red Wings walked it off in nine innings Thursday night, beating Buffalo 9-8 in a back-and-forth match up at Innovative Field.

After allowing a run in the first inning, the Wings got even in the bottom half thanks to a 3B* Jake Alu* sac-fly which plated 2B Darren Baker. Alu was activated prior to the game and made his season-debut after opening the year up on the Injured List.

The Bisons would score two in the third and one in the fourth before RF Franklin Barreto blasted a two-run homer into the Visitor's Bullpen to bring the Red Wing within one run. This is Barreto's third homer in the last two days.

In the following inning, and after Buffalo tallied another run in the top half of the fifth, the Wings would use a 1B Travis Blankenhorn double and two productive ground outs to plate the tying and go-ahead runs.

The Wings would allow Buffalo to tie the game in the top of the sixth before Baker would log his third hit of the night on a go-ahead single which scored CF Cody Wilson.

Brighton native Ernie Clement would haunt the team he grew up rooting for as the righty would double in a tying run in the top of the seventh. Clement would finish the night going 2-for-4.

Darren Baker would then hit a dramatic home run in the bottom of the eighth on a 0-2 pitch, launching the go-ahead shot to right field. This capped off a 4-for-5 day at the plate. He would end a double shy of the cycle.

After the Wings gave up the lead in the 9th, C* Kevin Palwecki *would plate the game winner in the bottom the 9th to win the ballgame, 9-8.

The back and forth contest featured five tied scores throughout the ballgame. The Wings collected eight extra-base hits in the loss, their most since 6/2/2021 at Worcester.

The Red Wings and Bisons face off again Friday night with RHP Jake Irvin making his third start of the year. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. at Innovative Field.

