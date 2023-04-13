Rochester Plates Game Notes - April 13 vs. Buffalo

Buffalo Bisons (5-5) vs. Rochester Plates (2-8)

Thursday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

RHP Zach Thompson (0-0, 5.19) vs. RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 4.35)

HOT WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings offense broke out in the Wednesday afternoon game, using a season-high 17 hits to beat Buffalo 8-4...LF Yadiel Hernandez led the way with three hits on the day, joining six others who also had multi-hit performances in the win, including RF Franklin Barreto, who launched two homers...1B Travis Blankenhorn blasted a homer of his own in the win, picking up a pair of RBI...RHP Tommy Romero got the ball for the Wings and allowed one run in his 3.1 innings of work...LHP Jose Ferrer picked up his first Triple-A win yesterday, logging 1.2 innings in relief...RHP Gerson Moreno and RHP Jordan Weems logged scoreless innings, propelling the Wings to their first win at home in 2023...dating back to 2022, the Wings have won four of their last six games versus Buffalo...RHP Joan Adon gets the ball for the Red Wings in game three of the six-game set...in one game against Buffalo, Adon logged five innings of one-run baseball, allowing just two hits on September 20, 2022.

YOU GET A HIT & YOU GET A HIT &...: Rochester turned in a season-high 17 hits in the victory yesterday afternoon, including seven multi-hit performances and hits from all nine starters... LF Yadiel Hernandez led the way with three hits in five at-bats, scoring a run in the process...

This is the Cuban native's first three-hit game at the Triple-A level since 7/1/2021-G1 in Syracuse, with the Red Wings...a game which featured former Wings INF Wilfredo Tovar, who suited up for Syracuse.

FRANKIE TIMES TWO: RF Franklin Barreto launched two homers in the win yesterday, his first and second hits in a Red Wings uniform...he is now the third Wings batter this year to record their first two hits of the season in such fashion (Garcia, Adams)...

Barreto's first homer was launched at 105.2 MPH at 39 degrees which traveled 373 ft...his second homer was hit at 101 MPH at 25 degrees traveling 421 ft.

LASER SHOW: 1B Travis Blankenhorn launched his second homer of the year off familiar foe, Bisons RHP Casey Lawrence, in the 2nd yesterday...the home run came off the bat at 112 MPH (23 degrees) and traveled 417 ft, the hardest hit ball by a Red Wing this season...the lefty logged a 2-for-4 game at the plate with a pair of RBI and a run scored...

In his career, Blankenhorn boasts a .545 (6-for-11) batting average against Lawrence, including a homer and three doubles.

Blankenhorn, after his two-hit day, now is tied for the team lead in multi-hit performances with three (Baker).

HEY, THAT'S OUR CROWN: For the first game in 2023, Red Wings' pitchers did not record the hardest thrown pitch in a game...Wednesday's velo crown goes to Buffalo's RHP Nate Pearson, who registered a 99.4 MPH heater in the bottom of the sixth...Rochester reliever RHP Jordan Weems did record the second hardest-thrown pitch in the game, tossing a fastball at 98.6 MPH.

(EXIT) VELO KING: The Red Wings recorded six batted balls (in fair territory) that eclipsed the 100 MPH mark which also were the only ones hit among both sides...1B Travis Blankenhorn's homer at 112 MPH is the hardest ball that a Red Wings player has hit this year...the inning prior to Blankenhorn's homer, the lefty bat singled on a ball that left the bat at 109.7 MPH immediately following DH Wilson Garcia's RBI single which was tracked at 110.2 MPH off the bat...each player's hit, at the time, ranked as the hardest hit ball of the season for the Red Wings.

The nine hardest-hit balls during the game were all Red Wings' batted balls.

FAMILIAR FACES: Bisons' hitting coach Matt Hague is a familiar face around Innovative Field as the 2015 International League MVP played for the Red Wings in 2017 when he led the squad with a .297 (149-for-502) batting average in 136 games...a former teammate of Hague on the 2017 Red Wings team is current-Bison reliever RHP Luke Bard...Bard appeared in 40 games with Rochester spanning two seasons (2017, 2018)...

RHP Drew Hutchison, who started the series opener against the Wings, also spent time in Rochester, starting nine-games for the then-Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate in 2019.

Brighton native Ernie Clement makes his homecoming this series, playing in Rochester for the first time since his Brighton Barons' High School team fell in the Section V finals at then-Frontier Field in 2014.

