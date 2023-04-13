Pitching Leads the Way in 3-2 Victory Over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - One-by-one the St. Paul Saints continue losing players to the big club. And each day they lose a player, they add another win to their ledger. For the third consecutive night the Saints took down the Indianapolis Indians, this time with some solid pitching, 3-2 on Thursday night at Victory Field. The victory is the third straight for the Saints and improves their record to 7-4.

Louie Varland was scheduled to start for the Saints, but was scratched before the game and Dereck Rodríguez jumped right in and took command. He hadn't allowed a run in his first 7.0 innings of the season and blanked the Indians through the first two innings.

In the third, the Saints struck first as Tony Wolters led off by being hit by a pitch. Elliot Soto walked to put runners at first and second. With one out, a groundout by Hernán Pérez moved the runners to second and third and Mark Contreras cashed in with a two-run single to right giving the Saints a 2-0 lead.

The Indians grabbed one back in the bottom of the inning as Chris Owings led off with a double to right. He moved to third on a fly out and two batters later scored on a groundout cutting the Saints lead to 2-1.

One inning later the Indians tied the game at two. Nick Gonzales tripled to right-center and Miguel Andujar doubled him home. Rodríguez went 4.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out five.

Jordan Balazovic took over in the fifth and allowed just a two out single. The sixth inning was his strongest, striking out all three outs of the inning.

In the seventh, Balazovic ran into trouble. He walked the leadoff hitter Chris Owings, but he was erased trying to steal second. Balazovic then walked Josh Bissonette, the last batter he faced. Austin Schulfer came out of the bullpen and struck out Chris Chavez before walking Tucupita Marcano to put runners at first and second. Schulfer would get Endy Rodriguez on a line out to third to end the inning. Balazovic went 2.1 shutout ininngs allowing one hit while walking three and striking out four. Schulfer went 1.2 hitless, shutout innings while walking one and striking out one.

The game stayed tied until the eighth when the Saints took the lead. Contreras led off the inning with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, and stole third. With one out, Ryan LaMarre ripped an RBI double to left giving the Saints a 3-2 lead.

In the ninth, José De León finished it off, but not after a tense moment. He walked the leadoff hitter Shackelford. Pinch hitter Cal Mitchell followed and hit a 106 mph line drive, but right at the second baseman Hernán Peréz who doubled up Shackelford at first. De León then gave up a single to Bissonette, but struck out Young looking to end the game. It was just his third save in 125 career Minor League games.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at Victory Field at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 6.14) to the mound and the Indians are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

