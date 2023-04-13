Tides Can't Get Rolling in Loss
April 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
NASHVILLE, Tn. --- The Norfolk Tides (7-4) fell to the Nashville Sounds (8-4), 5-2, on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Norfolk had the lead for a half-inning, scoring two in the third to go up 2-1. But Nashville took the lead right back in the second and didn't look back, getting their third straight win and clinching the series split.
Norfolk starter Bruce Zimmermann allowed one unearned run in the first despite getting into a bases loaded jam. He would allow the two runs in the third thanks to a two-run home run by Heston Kiura. Zimmermann would pitch through the fifth inning without allowing any more runs.
The two runs scored in the third when they loaded the bases with no outs. Kyle Stowers hit an RBI single that hit off the third base bag, followed by a sacrifice fly by Joey Ortiz. But Nashville would score two more in the seventh, putting the Tides away 5-2. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-0, 2.70) is set to start tomorrow night for Norfolk, while the Sounds have yet to announce their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.
POSTGAME NOTES
Hackin' Haskin: The lone Tide to have multiple hits tonight was Hudson Haskin, who went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk...that brings him to a six-game hitting streak (since April 6), batting .450 (9-for-20) with five RBI.
