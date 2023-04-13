Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights: April 18-23

April 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2023 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, April 28 with a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, that runs through Sunday, April 23 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two For Tuesday: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

National Haiku Day: Celebrate Haikus - Only Celebrate Today - Today Haiku Day - --- - No Haikus In Game - Haikus Are Too Hard For Game - We're Not That Clever.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Yuengling Business Person Special: For $26 ($30 for Dugout upgrade) fans receive a field reserved ticket, hot dog, chips and a Yuengling or soda! Business Person Specials are a special ticket and can be purchased by clicking this link.

VyStar BOGO Tickets: As part of the "Good is Everywhere Wednesdays," VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special (does not include Yuengling Business Person Special) by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with local charities to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Coors Light products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers.

I Hate To Be Blunt...: Have you ever needed to deliver some some bad news but got stuck in the weeds with how to deliver it? Just need to find a way to hash things out with that neighbor who keeps his flower pots on your grass? Ever been dating Mary and Jane and don't know how to get out of that sticky, ickie, mess? Well then, let the Jumbo Shrimp help you get out of that chronic situation by delivering that dope news for you. Simply email your ashes to blunt@jaxshrimp.com and we'll air that message on the video board during the game on 4/20.

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) presented by GATE Express Carwash

Red Shirt Friday: Fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to Five Star Veterans Center. The Jumbo Shrimp players will wear their red jerseys.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12-oz Miller Lite and $1 off craft beers in the Craft Cave and the Brown Canopy in left field.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by GATE Express Carwash: Be sure to stick around after the game for an amazing fireworks show following every Friday home game in 2023!

Swedish Furniture Night: The Jumbo Shrimp will give a group of fans some flat-packed Swedish furniture and see who can assemble it the fastest.

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by First Coast News: Make sure to stick around after the game as we light up the Saturday night sky over 121 Financial Ballpark with an incredible fireworks show!

Comic Hero Night presented by WasabiCon: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to host Comic Hero Day. Join us as we enter The... Shrimpverse!!! The Jumbo Shrimp will be taking the field in special Comic Hero jerseys and caps, featuring Captain Crustacean and Dr. Cocktail Sauce. Be sure to grab your Captain Crustacean and Dr. Cocktail Sauce merch in the team store!

Comic Hero Socks Giveaway presented by First Coast News: Be sure to be one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates and you could be going home with a pair of Comic Hero Socks! (***Please note: One giveaway per person, not per ticket***)

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pre-game, catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Youth Sports Day: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to welcome youth sports groups from all over North Florida for a fun day of baseball and recognition! To get your team in on the action email scott@jaxshrimp.com or visit this link for a special ticket offer.

Princess Day: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for our annual Princess Day. Fans will be able to meet Ariel and Tianna on the concourse before the game!

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp are excited to add a digital ticketing experience for Crustacean Nation. Fans will easily and securely be able to buy, access and forward tickets via www.jaxshrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app (select Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as your favorite team). Additionally, the club will also be adding cashless concessions to reduce wait times and improve the 121 Financial Ballpark experience. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely utilize this new concessions experience by depositing cash and using a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.