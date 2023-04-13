Gray Leads Durham Past Lehigh Valley 4-3

DURHAM - Bulls shortstop Tristan Gray smashed two hits, including the go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth, and drove in three runs, as relievers Josh Roberson and Chris Muller tossed the final three hitless frames in Durham's 4-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Gray got the Bulls on the board with an RBI double that one-hopped the right field wall in the fourth. That lead would be extended to two later in the frame when C Nick Dini lofted a sacrifice fly to center. The IronPigs would narrow the margin to one courtesy of Quiroz's RBI double in the fifth before a two-run sixth put the Lehigh Valley ahead 3-2. Gray would answer, though, smashing a go-ahead two-run blast to left-center to give Durham a 4-3 advantage they would not relinquish.

Gray (2-3, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) was the lone Bulls batter to record a multi-hit effort, while IronPigs 3B Esteban Quiroz (2-4, 2 2B, RBI) and 2B Vimael Machin (2-4, R) each tallied two knocks for Lehigh Valley. Durham RF Ben Gamel and 1B Kyle Manzardo each reached base twice as well.

Bulls reliever Ben Heller (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, SO) earned the win in support of starter Cooper Criswell (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO), who tossed three shutout frames. Roberson (2.0 IP, BB, 3 SO) and Muller (1.0 IP, BB, 2 SO) shut the door after Gray's go-ahead big fly, tossing the final three frames, with Muller notching his first save, while IronPigs southpaw Jakob Hernandez (1.0 IP, H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, SO) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to face off again on Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm ET. RHP Luis Patino (0-2, 7.71) is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls and be opposed by IronPigs LHP Michael Plassmeyer (0-0, 8.59).

