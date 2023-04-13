Jacksonville Takes Fifth Straight Behind Encarnacion

CHARLOTTE - Jerar Encarnacion reached base four times, homered, threw out a runner at the plate and scored two runs Thursday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp recorded their fifth straight win with a 7-2 triumph at the Charlotte Knights from Truist Field.

With Charlotte (5-7) ahead 1-0, Encarnacion singled and Peyton Burdick walked against Knights starter Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-1) to start the second. A bunt pushed the runners into scoring position before Jacob Amaya laced a double off the right field wall to plate two and give Jacksonville (7-4) a 2-1 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on more offense in the third. Xavier Edwards walked to begin the frame. After a fly out, consecutive walks to Jordan Groshans and Encarnacion loaded the bases for Burdick, who laced an RBI single to widen the gap to 3-1.

The score remained that way until the fifth. An Erik González single coupled with an error put a runner on second to begin the inning. After a pair of ground outs, Zach Remillard drew a walk to put runners on the corners. Adam Haseley then smashed a ball down the right field line to plate González. Remillard tried to score from first, but Encarnacion delivered a perfect throw from right field to nab Remillard at the plate and preserve the Jacksonville advantage.

One-out singles by Edwards and C.J. Hinojosa put two runners on in the sixth. Following a strikeout, Encarnacion bashed a three-run homer to right to put the tally at 6-2.

Jacksonville capped the scoring in the ninth. Amaya singled with two outs and raced around to score on a Charles Leblanc triple, putting things at 7-2.

The Knights initially took the lead in their first at-bats. Remillard walked and advanced to second on a balk. After a fly out, Remillard scored on a Victor Reyes single for the game's first run.

Robert Garcia (1-1) earned the win in relief with 1.1 scoreless innings. Dylan Bice picked up the save with 3.0 innings of one-hit ball in his Triple-A debut.

Jacksonville vies for their sixth straight win in Friday's 7:04 p.m. start at Charlotte. RHP Bryan Hoeing (0-0, 5.14 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights RHP Davis Martin (0-0, 4.50 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:49 p.m. on ESPN 690, www.ESPN690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

