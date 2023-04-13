Kingham's Sparkling Start Spoiled As Stripers Shut Out 3-0 (4.13.23)
April 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.. - Nolan Kingham was spectacular over 6.0 one-run innings of work on Thursday night, but the Gwinnett Stripers (2-9) did not provide him a run of support in a 3-0 loss to the Memphis Redbirds (7-5) at Coolray Field. The Stripers have now lost their last seven games.
Decisive Plays: Paul DeJong cashed in on a one-out double from Masyn Winn to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead in the first, making it the third straight opening frame with a Memphis run. Back-to-back one-out hits from Braden Shewmake and Joe Hudson in the bottom of the sixth were spoiled by consecutive strikeouts hurled by Memphis starter Dakota Hudson (W, 1-1). The Redbirds added to their lead with a two-run double from Juniel Querecuto to make it 3-0 in the eighth.
Key Contributors: Querecuto (1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) posted his second-straight multi-RBI night. Hoy Park collected his first multi-hit game of his season (2-for-3) and has now hit safely in five straight games. Hudson notched his first win of the season for Memphis, going 6.0 innings with eight strikeouts.
Noteworthy: The Stripers have now allowed a run in the first inning in each of their six home games. The 6.0 innings pitched for Kingham were his most in 23 starts for the Stripers. The Stripers have now lost three games this season in which they out-hit their opponent.
Next Game (Friday, April 14): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. LHP Jared Shuster (NR) for the Stripers going against LHP Connor Thomas (0-1, 12.27 ERA) for the Redbirds. The Stripers will welcome fans for a night of faith and fellowship with Faith & Family Night presented by MyCountry 99.3 WCON and then launch the second Fireworks Friday show of the season after the game.
