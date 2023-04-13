SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 13, 2023

April 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (7-4) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-5)

Game 12 | Home Game 6 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, April 13, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 4.00) vs RHP Ryan Weber (0-1, 10.80)

LONG BALLERS- The RailRiders have had multi-homer games in three straight contests tracking back to game two of Saturday's doubleheader in Lehigh Valley. Andres Chaparro had his third contest with a homer last night, as Elijah Dunham shot his first of the season. The RailRiders have now hit 17 homers on the season with three also coming off the bat of Jake Bauers and a pair each from Florial, Bastidas, and Westbrook. This ranks SWB 5th in the International League in bombs, behind the leading Omaha Storm Chasers who have 23 home runs. The Syracuse Mets have 18.

HAPPY CHAPPY- Andres Chaparro's first four hits of the season were home runs. He also had a pair of singles in last night's contest to record back-to-back nights with multi-hit games. The 23-year-old raised his batting average to .150 with his team leading four homers. He also leads the RailRiders with six runs batted in and six runs of his own scored. Chaparro stole his first base of the summer last night, taking a double steal behind Elijah Dunham.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- After a four-error contest in last night, the RailRiders have an International League and Minor League leading eighteen errors on the season. Oswald Peraza and Mickey Gasper recorded pickoff attempt errors, while Jamie Westbrook and Oswald Peraza each had one of their own. Andres Chaparro tops the team with five miscues. The Salt Lake Bees are next in line with sixteen errors in 2023.

STOLEN BASES SECURED - The team has stolen a total of 16 bases after nabbing another three last night. Runners have recorded three double steals as well this season with two runners advancing at the same time. Oswald Peraza leads the way with five total bases stolen, while Elijah Dunham has three of his own. Six other players have stolen at least one. The RailRiders have only been caught trying to take an extra bag three times this season.

GARCIA IS GREAT - For the second time this summer, Deivi Garcia has pitched three innings out of the bullpen in long relief. Last night, the righty tossed three clean frames on 49 offerings. He only walked three and struck out three. Garcia has totaled 10.2 innings pitched recording one win and lowering his ERA down to 1.69. He's held batters to a .184 average allowing just two runs on seven hits with nine total strike outs. After spending some time on the injured list in 2022, Garcia came back with a vengence switching from the starting rotation to the bullpen.

LOSEKE LOOKS GOOD - Barrett Loseke was called up to Triple-A last week before even making an appearance with Double-A Somerset. He has now had two clean appearances, inheriting a runner each time and stranding them on the base paths. In three frames, Loseke has let up just three hits and one walk while striking out three. Loseke was one of two RailRiders charged with a balk last night, but it did not end up costing him anything.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Oswald Peraza (#3 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) alongside outfielder Elijah Dunham (#18) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting pitching staff. Peraza made his big-league debut at the end of last season and even aided the Yankees in their postseason race.

