Syracuse Gets Past Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4-3

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped to the Syracuse Mets 4-3 on Thursday night. The RailRiders tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth thanks to Michael Hermosillo's three-run homer, but just fell short.

Syracuse started the run scoring in the third. Carlos Cortes led off with a double and Danny Mendick singled to reach. Brett Bay launched a three-run homer to give Syracuse a 3-0 lead.

Ronny Mauricio added to it in the fourth with a solo shot of his own to give the Mets a 4-0 advantage.

The RailRiders trailed going into the bottom of the ninth, but looked to start a rally. Jesus Bastidas smoked a ground ball down the third base for a double. Mickey Gasper was hit by a pitch to put two on. A three-run homer from Michael Hermosillo brought SWB within one. That was all the home team could muster falling 4-3.

Ryan Weber (L, 0-2) tossed five innings in the start letting up four runs on eight hits. He gave up two homers, but struck out five. Matt Krook struck out the side in the sixth. James Norwood pitched two clean frames of his own striking out four. Nick Ramirez threw a 1-2-3 frame in the ninth.

Joey Lucchesi (W, 2-0) got the start for Syracuse going 6.2 innings strong. He allowed just two hits and struck out six. Bubby Rossman came on to finish the seventh and put up a zero in the eighth. Eric Orze allowed three runs on two hits in the ninth but was able to get a strikeout to end the game.

The RailRiders take on the Mets tomorrow at PNC Field. Lefty Tanner Tully gets the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Jose Butto with a 6:35 P.M. first pitch.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 6-6

