Hens Complete Five-Run Comeback, Extend Winning Streak to Four

April 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio. -- The Toledo Mud Hens overcame an early five-run deficit and used a five-run seventh inning to defeat the Louisville Bats, 13-6, on Thursday night (April 13) at Fifth Third Field.

Brendan White earned the win to improve to 2-0 on the season, while Tayron Guerrero (0-1) took the loss for the Bats.

The Bats struck early with two runs in the top of the first. Michael Siani started the inning with a walk and Alejo Lopez followed up with a double to put runners on second and third for Matt McLain, who drove both runners home with a base hit. Reese Olson, the Mud Hens starting pitcher, retired the next three Louisville hitters in order, holding the Bats lead at 2-0.

After the Mud Hens were held scoreless in the bottom of the first, Matt Reynolds hit a leadoff home run in the top of the second to extend the Louisville lead to three runs.

Both teams were held scoreless in the third inning. In the top of the fourth, Jhonny Pareda drove in Reynolds with an RBI single. Jace Fry came in to replace Olson with two outs in the inning before giving up an RBI triple to Lopez, putting the Bats ahead, 5-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Justyn-Henry Malloy got the Mud Hens on the board with a solo home run, his first of the season. Later in the inning, Andy Ibanez hit a three-run home run to pull the Mud Hens within one run. After four innings, the Mud Hens trailed the Bats, 5-4.

Neither team was able to score again until the bottom of the sixth, when Brendon Davis hit a two-run home run off Randy Wynne, who replaced Bats starter Brandon Williamson. The home run gave the Mud Hens their first lead of the game at 6-5.

White replaced Fry on the mound in the bottom of the seventh, when McLain immediately answered the Mud Hens push with an inside-the-park home run to tie the game at six runs each.

The Mud Hens scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh after a two-run double from Andre Lipcius and a three-run home run from Donny Sands on the very next pitch. The offensive surge gave Toledo an 11-6 lead.

White held the Bats scoreless in the top of the eighth, and Malloy added a two-run double in the bottom of the inning to push the Mud Hens lead to 13-6.

Miguel Del Pozo pitched the top of the ninth, setting down the Bats 1-2-3 to seal the 13-6 win for the Mud Hens.

Toledo will host Louisville in game five of a six-game series Friday night (April 14) at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.