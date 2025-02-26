Wings Slip by Thunder, 4-3

February 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder battle the Kalamazoo Wings

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder battle the Kalamazoo Wings(Adirondack Thunder)

KALAMAZOO - Despite two goals in the third period to tie the game at three, the Adirondack Thunder fell to the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-3, on Wednesday night from Wings Event Center.

Adirondack came out firing in the first period and got on the scoreboard with under one minute remaining in the first. From the left circle, Brendan Less set up Greg Smith and he redirected the puck up and over the right shoulder of goaltender Hunter Vorva for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Smith's third of the year and second in as many games with assists from Less and Kevin O'Neil.

Kalamazoo came out and tied the game just 23 seconds into the second period as Drake Pilon beat Tyler Brennan on a shot from the point for his third of the year to even the score 1-1. Travis Broughman collected the lone assist.

The Wings added two more goals in the second period as Davis Codd and Collin Saccoman scored less than one minute apart. Codd's goal came at 6:28 for his fifth of the year, and Saccoman gave the Wings a 3-1 lead at 7:14 with his fifth of the season. Adirondack trailed 3-1 after 40 minute despite leading in shots, 34-18.

In the third period, Adirondack scored twice to tie the game at three. Gustav Muller took the puck off an offensive zone faceoff and beat Hunter Vorva just below the hash marks to pull the Thunder within one. The goal was Muller's second of the year with the assist from Greg Smith and the Thunder trailed 3-2.

Just 21 seconds later, Ryan Francis took a pass from Ty Gibson and tapped a backhand through the leg pads of Hunter Vorva for his eighth of the year at 6:12 of the third. Gibson and Darian Skeoch collected assists, and the goal tied the game 3-3.

With 5:04 left in the third, Zach Okabe scored his 13th of the year for the eventual game-winning goal in the 4-3 victory.

Adirondack remains on the road Friday night to take on the Wheeling Nailers at 7:10 p.m.

The Thunder return home March 7, 8 and 9 against the Wheeling Nailers. Enjoy drink special on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is Country Night with a Michelob Ultra / Thunder koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 21 and up. In addition, the Thunder will wear country-themed jerseys.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.