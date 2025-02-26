Blades Fall Just Short 4-3 in Overtime
February 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades' comeback came up just short as they fell 4-3 in overtime to the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday night.
The first period saw the Everblades rack up a 13-5 shot advantage on South Carolina, but Garin Bjorklund kept the game scoreless through the first.
South Carolina opened up a three-goal lead in the first half of the second period, scoring two goals on the power play. The Blades got one back with Colin Theisen burying it bar down, but the Blade were outshot 12-4 in the second period.
The third saw things sway back to the Blades, and Sean Allen and Theisen combined for goals 30 second apart to tie the game while the team outshot South Carolina 12-3 in the third.
Florida failed to score on 55 seconds of power play time in overtime, and Connor Moore snuck the game winner by Cam Johnson at 2:08 of overtime to help the Stingrays keep Florida's comeback incomplete.
BLADES BITS
Florida has still not lost back-to-back games in regulation this season.
Florida finished 0/5 on the power play and 2/4 on the penalty kill.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades face off with the South Carolina Stingrays
