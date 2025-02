ECHL Transactions - February 26

February 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 26, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Troy Kobryn, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Utah:

C.J. Valerian, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Gustav Muller, F activated from reserve

add Ryan Wheeler, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Nolan, F placed on reserve

delete Sean Gulka, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Noah Kane, F acquired from Cincinnati 2/25

Bloomington:

delete Bryce Montgomery, D recalled to Wolves by Hurricanes

delete P.J. Fletcher, F traded to Greenville

Cincinnati:

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Colton Incze, G signed contract

delete Austin Heidemann, F suspended by Greenville

delete Mikael Robidoux, F traded to Bloomington

delete Dominic Rodrigue, G released as emergency backup goalie

Idaho:

add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

add Kaleb Pearson, F signed contract

delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F placed on reserve

delete Patrick Kudla, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Connor MacEachern, F loaned to Iowa Wild

Indy:

add Dakota Seaman, F signed contract

add Sam Rhodes, F signed contract

add Cam Gray, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Sam Rhodes, F placed on reserve

delete Zach Bannister, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ben Gaudreau, G recalled by Rockford

delete Kevin Lombardi, F recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve

add Hakon Nilsen, D activated from reserve

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

delete Brody Crane, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Ryan Bischel, G activated from reserve

add Michael Underwood, D activated from reserve

add Lynden McCallum, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve

delete Theo Calvas, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Matt Suyderhoud, G added as emergency backup goalie

Orlando:

add Ryan Fanti, G assigned by Syracuse

add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Spencer Kersten, F assigned by Syracuse 2/24

delete Jake Chiasson, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Rapid City:

add Artyom Borshyov, D signed contract

Reading:

add Gianfranco Cassaro, D activated from reserve

delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Troy Murray, D activated from reserve

add Mitchell Gibson, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Seth Eisele, G placed on reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on reserve

