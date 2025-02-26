St. Patrick's Week Celebration Announced
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today St. Patrick's Week, a two-game celebration in anticipation for the 201st Anniversary of the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Savannah.
Ghost Pirates home games at Enmarket Arena on Wednesday, March 5 against the South Carolina Stingrays and Friday, March 7 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits will be filled with unique in-game experiences reflecting the holiday.
In addition to a rebranded arena presentation, the team will wear specialty St. Patrick's Day jerseys, connecting the community and honoring the festivities. These jerseys will be auctioned off following the game on March 7, directly off the backs of Ghost Pirates players. The Savannah Pipes & Drums Band will be performing before and during both games.
On Wednesday, take advantage of our $5 Wild Weeknights with $5 12oz Bud Light cans available on the concourse.
