Royals Extend Point Streak to Four Games, Drop Series Opener with Mariners in Overtime, 4-3

February 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (21-22-8-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners (20-28-3-0) in overtime, 4-3, at Santander Arena on Wednesday, February 26th.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (8-4-3-0) suffered the overtime loss in goal with 34 saves on 38 shots faced while Maine's goaltender Nolan Maier (6-10-0-0) earned the win in goal with 25 saves on 28 shots faced.

After a scoreless first period where Reading outshot Maine 11-5, Lou-Felix Denis (6) scored the game's first goal for the Royals at 2:04 of the second period. Xander Lamppa (6) evened the score for Maine at 8:50 to send the game into the third period tied, 1-1.

Maine's Christian Sarlo (7) and Reading's Gianfranco Cassaro (9) traded goals at 1:57 and 4:47 of the third period, respectively, before Lynden McCallum put the Mariners ahead, 3-2, at 9:52. With Reading's net empty for an extra attacker on the ice, Matt Miller (11) deflected a rebound off of Maier out of mid-air into Maine's net with 1:29 remaining in regulation to tie the score, 3-3, and force overtime.

Sebastian Vidmar sealed the second point for Maine on a breakaway goal 3:08 into the extra frame. Reading dropped to 0-3-2 against Maine this season, as well as 3-8 in post-regulation games and 1-8 in games decided in overtime.

The Royals continue their three-game home series against the Mariners on Friday, February 28th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home stand continues on Saturday, March 1st against Maine before concluding on Wednesday, March 5th against Adirondack.

The home stand finale features the Royals Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).

