Royals Extend Point Streak to Four Games, Drop Series Opener with Mariners in Overtime, 4-3
February 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (21-22-8-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners (20-28-3-0) in overtime, 4-3, at Santander Arena on Wednesday, February 26th.
Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (8-4-3-0) suffered the overtime loss in goal with 34 saves on 38 shots faced while Maine's goaltender Nolan Maier (6-10-0-0) earned the win in goal with 25 saves on 28 shots faced.
BOX SCORE
After a scoreless first period where Reading outshot Maine 11-5, Lou-Felix Denis (6) scored the game's first goal for the Royals at 2:04 of the second period. Xander Lamppa (6) evened the score for Maine at 8:50 to send the game into the third period tied, 1-1.
Maine's Christian Sarlo (7) and Reading's Gianfranco Cassaro (9) traded goals at 1:57 and 4:47 of the third period, respectively, before Lynden McCallum put the Mariners ahead, 3-2, at 9:52. With Reading's net empty for an extra attacker on the ice, Matt Miller (11) deflected a rebound off of Maier out of mid-air into Maine's net with 1:29 remaining in regulation to tie the score, 3-3, and force overtime.
Sebastian Vidmar sealed the second point for Maine on a breakaway goal 3:08 into the extra frame. Reading dropped to 0-3-2 against Maine this season, as well as 3-8 in post-regulation games and 1-8 in games decided in overtime.
The Royals continue their three-game home series against the Mariners on Friday, February 28th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home stand continues on Saturday, March 1st against Maine before concluding on Wednesday, March 5th against Adirondack.
The home stand finale features the Royals Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 26, 2025
- Grizzlies Fall on Wednesday Night in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Extend Point Streak to Four Games, Drop Series Opener with Mariners in Overtime, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- O'Had Ties Franchise Wins Record on Birthday as Mavericks Roll Past Utah 8-3 Powered by Two Hat Tricks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Pick up 4-3 OT Win over Everblades - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Fall Just Short 4-3 in Overtime - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Weather Storm, Snatch Thunder Wednesday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Sebastian Vidmar Nets Overtime Winner in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Wings Slip by Thunder, 4-3 - Adirondack Thunder
- Connor MacEachern Signs PTO with Iowa Wild, Steelheads Sign Kaleb Pearson to ECHL Contract - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - February 26 - ECHL
- Bison Acquire Forward Mikael Robidoux - Bloomington Bison
- St. Patrick's Week Celebration Announced - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Sign Artyom Borshyov, David Gagnon - Rapid City Rush
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Fletcher, Sign Incze - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Bucheler Recalled by Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Game Notes: February 26, 2025 vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Grizz Acquire Hausinger in Trade, Pyke Reassigned from Colorado - Utah Grizzlies
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators from Orlando Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Extend Point Streak to Four Games, Drop Series Opener with Mariners in Overtime, 4-3
- Royals Open Three-Game Series with Mariners, Wild Wednesday $6.10 Ticket Deal
- Royals to Host Annual Battle of the Badges Game on at 1 PM, March 1st to Benefit the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund
- Purpura Saves 34, Royals Win Third-Straight in Road-Trip Finale against Nailers, 3-2
- Royals Round-Out Four-Game Road-Trip with Sunday Showdown Against Nailers in Wheeling