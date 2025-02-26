Grizzlies Fall on Wednesday Night in Kansas City

February 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Independence, Missouri - The Kansas City Mavericks got hat tricks from Damien Giroux and Max Andreev and David Cotton had 2 goals and 1 assist as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 8-3 on a Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Giroux got the KC party started 5:44 into the contest with his 17th of the season. 2:15 later it was Max Andreev scoring on a centering pass from Cade Borchardt. Giroux scored his second of the night 10:31 in as the Mavericks took a 3-0 lead.

KC captain David Cotton scored a power play goal 27 seconds into the second period to extend the Mavericks lead to 4-0. Utah got on the board on an unassisted goal from captain Mick Messner 5:47 in. Messner led Utah with 5 shots on goal. Cotton scored his second of the period 12:52 in as the Mavericks took a 5-1 lead.

Early in the third period Andreev scored his second of the night 39 seconds in to make it a 6-1 game. Briley Wood scored Utah's second unassisted goal of the night 7:47 in. Wood is 7th among league rookies with 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists). Giroux completed the hat trick 14:39 in. Just 58 seconds later Andreev scored his third goal of the night to make it a 8-2 game. Utah's Cole Gallant scored a 4 on 4 goal 19:08 in to complete the scoring. Gallant has a goal in 3 of his last 5 games.

KC outshot Utah 47 to 26. The Mavericks extend their home winning streak to 11 games. Utah has now lost 5 in a row.

KC defensemen Charlie Wright and Jake McLaughlin were each a +6 in the win. McLaughlin leads all league defensemen with a +37 rating.

The Grizzlies road trip continues on Friday night in Kansas City at 6:05 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Damien Giroux (KC) - 3 goals, 1 assist, +3, 7 shots.

2. Max Andreev (KC) - 3 goals, +2, 6 shots.

3. David Cotton (KC) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 5 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.