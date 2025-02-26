Bucheler Recalled by Barracuda

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Jeremie Bucheler has been recalled to the Barracuda.

Bucheler, 24, makes his first trip back to San Jose since he was loaned to the Thunder during training camp. The Montreal, Quebec native is having a terrific start to his pro career. Bucheler was named to the ECHL Midseason All-Star Team. He leads the league among rookies in power play assists (14) and power play points (16).

Prior to turning pro, the rookie defenseman skated in 143 career NCAA games between Northeastern and Vermont. Bucheler finished with 46 points (10g, 36a).

Wichita returns home for two games this weekend beginning on Friday night against Tulsa.

