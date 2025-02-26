Rush Sign Artyom Borshyov, David Gagnon

February 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has signed defenseman Artyom Borshyov and forward David Gagnon.

Both players are joining the Rush out of Lindenwood University at the NCAA Division I level, where they skated in all 32 games this season.

Borshyov, 24, scored two goals and four points with a plus-six rating with the Lions. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman transferred to Lindenwood after four years at Lake Superior State University.

The native of Vitebsk, Belarus captained Lake Superior State last year. He has played hockey in the U.S. since 2016.

Gagnon, 24, was Lindenwood's leading scorer this season with 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points, far and away the Lions' top point producer. A 6-foot, 181-pound forward, Gagnon spent his entire four-year collegiate career at Lindenwood. He was a member of the program's transition from ACHA to NCAA as a sophomore in 2022.

The Halifax, Nova Scotia native played his final junior season in his home province with the Truro Bearcats in the Maritime Junior Hockey League. He previously spent two seasons in the Central Canada Hockey League.

The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP.

