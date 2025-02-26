ECHL Announces Suspension
February 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced that Worcester's Kolby Johnson has been suspended for one additional game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #718, Worcester at Savannah, on Feb. 21.
Johnson is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct at 3:10 of the third period.
Johnson missed Worcester's games at Savannah on Feb. 22 and at South Carolina on Feb. 23 and will miss the game vs. Bloomington on Feb. 28.
