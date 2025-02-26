ECHL Announces Suspension

February 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced that Worcester's Kolby Johnson has been suspended for one additional game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #718, Worcester at Savannah, on Feb. 21.

Johnson is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct at 3:10 of the third period.

Johnson missed Worcester's games at Savannah on Feb. 22 and at South Carolina on Feb. 23 and will miss the game vs. Bloomington on Feb. 28.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.