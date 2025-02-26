O'Had Ties Franchise Wins Record on Birthday as Mavericks Roll Past Utah 8-3 Powered by Two Hat Tricks

February 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release









Kansas City Mavericks on the ice

(Kansas City Mavericks) Kansas City Mavericks on the ice(Kansas City Mavericks)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Tad O'Had had quite the birthday present, as he has now officially tied Scott Hillman as the winningest coach in Kansas City Mavericks history with 186 career wins, as the Mavericks dominated the Utah Grizzlies 8-3 on Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The victory extended Kansas City's home winning streak to 11 games and improved their record to 13-1-1 over the last 15 contests.

Kansas City wasted no time asserting its dominance, scoring three times in a span of less than five minutes in the first period. Damien Giroux opened the scoring at 5:44, finishing a setup from Landon McCallum and David Cotton. Max Andreev doubled the lead just over two minutes later at 7:59, assisted by Cade Borchardt and Casey Carreau. Giroux struck again at 10:31, this time with Luke Loheit and Charlie Wright providing the helpers, giving the Mavericks a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Kansas City kept its foot on the gas early in the second period. Cotton buried a power-play goal just 27 seconds into the frame, with Justin MacPherson and Nolan Sullivan setting him up to make it 4-0. Utah responded at 5:47, as Mick Messner got the Grizzlies on the board, but the Mavericks quickly regained momentum. Cotton struck again at 12:52, finishing a pass from Giroux to restore Kansas City's four-goal cushion at 5-1 after two periods.

The third period saw an early strike from Andreev just 39 seconds in, as he capitalized on a pass from Wright and Borchardt to push the lead to 6-1. Utah responded at 7:47 when Briley Wood found the back of the net, but the Mavericks continued to pour it on. Giroux completed his first career hat trick at 14:39, with McCallum and Jake McLaughlin picking up assists, before Andreev followed suit just under a minute later at 15:37, securing his second hat trick of the season with Borchardt providing the setup. Utah's Cole Gallant tacked on a late goal at 19:08, but by then, the game was well out of reach.

The Mavericks dominated from start to finish, outshooting Utah 47-26 while overwhelming the Grizzlies with their relentless attack. The night also marked the first time since 2021 that Kansas City recorded two hat tricks in a single game, as both Giroux and Andreev finished with three goals apiece.

With points in five straight games, Giroux has remained a key offensive contributor, while Cotton's power-play tally gave him another multi-goal effort.

The Mavericks now look ahead to Friday night's rematch against Utah at 7:05 PM, where O'Had will have the opportunity to become the winningest coach in franchise history.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.