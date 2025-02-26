K-Wings Weather Storm, Snatch Thunder Wednesday

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (21-26-2-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, overcame an early deficit and two quick goals in the third by the Adirondack Thunder (17-30-3-1) Wednesday to win, 4-3.

Adirondack scored first at the 19:06 mark of the first.

Drake Pilon (3) answered quickly, scoring just 23 seconds into the second period. Travis Broughman (8) found Pilon at the right point to fire a knuckler that got through the legs of the Thunder netminder for the goal.

Davis Codd (5) put the K-Wings on top at the 6:28 mark. On the play, Quinn Preston (22) sent the puck up the boards to Christian Felton (1) at the point, who swiveled to center up on the zone and fired the shot in on net and earned his first professional point as Codd redirected the goal.

Just 46 seconds later, Collin Saccoman (5) made it 3-1 Kalamazoo. Hunter Vorva (1) fed the puck to Zach Berzolla (9), who charged all the way down the ice and behind the Adirondack net before sending it back to the slot, where Saccoman charged down and blasted it home on a one-timer.

The Thunder scored back-to-back goals at the 5:51 and 6:12 marks of the third to tie the game.

Zach Okabe (13) netted the game-winning goal at the 14:56 mark. Preston (23) sealed his man into the boards behind Adirondack's goal, leaving the puck for Codd (2) to place it on Okabe's stick at the bottom of the left circle to go top-shelf just inside the left post.

Vorva (4-2-0-0) had a strong performance in goal, making 39 saves and earning his first assist since April 6, 2024 in the win. Kalamazoo went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Kalamazoo welcomes the Iowa Heartlanders (30-16-4-3) to Wings Event Center on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

It will be Wizards, Wands and Wings Night, along with $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, so you can enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas and Hot Dogs as you take in the magical atmosphere at the arena! Be sure to stick around after the game for the specialty jersey auction (House Ravenclaw), with proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kalamazoo.

