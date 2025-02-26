Swamp Rabbits Acquire Fletcher, Sign Incze

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today a pair of Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions:

The Swamp Rabbits have acquired forward PJ Fletcher from the Bloomington Bison in exchange for forward Mikael Robidoux

The Swamp Rabbits have signed goaltender Colton Incze to a Standard Player Contract

Fletcher comes to the Swamp Rabbits from the expansion Bloomington Bison. The 6'2", 200-pound forward registered a goal and three assists in 22 games with the Bison, mimicking his stat line from the Atlanta Gladiators, with whom he played the first 18 games of the season.

From Dana Point, California, Fletcher, 23, is in the midst of his first full season as a professional. He made his professional debut with the Florida Everblades last season, appearing in three games. Prior to turning professional, he played three seasons of NCAA college hockey with Miami University (Ohio) and one with Quinnipiac University, amassing 68 points (24g-44ast) in 137 games. He also captained the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) for a season and skated one campaign in the BCHL with the Wenatchee Wild.

Incze turns professional following the conclusion of his Canadian college hockey career. The 6'2", 210-pound net-minder went 4-5-0 in 11 games in his final season with the University of Guelph, along with a 3.20 GAA and .904 SV%. He was a teammate of newly signed defenseman Tristan De Jong, who was the captain over the last two seasons.

Hailing from Oakville, Ontario, Incze compiled a career record of 14-15-0 with two shutouts, a 2.96 GAA, and a .908 SV% with the Gryphons over four seasons. He turned to college after completing three seasons in the OHL with the Niagara IceDogs and Windsor Spitfires, going 18-26-10 with a clean sheet, a 3.67 GAA, and a .891 SV%. Incze also skated one season with the OJHL's Brantford 99ers.

Robidoux was acquired in a trade with the Wheeling Nailers prior to the start of the season, and logged five points in 46 games with 145 PIM.

The Swamp Rabbits now take to the road for another seven-game stretch, beginning with the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, February 28th. Puck drop at the Kia Center is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST.

