Grizz Acquire Hausinger in Trade, Pyke Reassigned from Colorado

February 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Christian Hausinger in a trade with the Atlanta Gladiators. In addition defenseman Garrett Pyke has been reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Pyke has appeared in 29 games this season for the AHL's Colorado Eagles, scoring 2 assists. He played at the University of North Dakota for the 2023-24 season, scoring 25 points (3g, 22a) and registering a +11 rating in 39 games. Pyke played at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks from 2019-2024, scoring 11 goals and 55 assists in four seasons. Pyke was the captain at Alaska-Fairbanks during the 2022-23 season. Pyke was a college teammate with current Grizzlies forward Brayden Nicholetts for two seasons from 2021-2023.

Hausinger had 7 assists and 4 penalty minutes in 33 games for the Gladiators during the 2024-25 season. He also has ECHL experience with Wichita, Floridan and Norfolk. He played with the EIHL's Fife Flyers during the 2022-23 season. He played in Germany during the 2023-24 campaign. Hausinger played his college hockey at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls from 2017-2021.

Hausinger is part of a hockey family as his brother Cam Hausinger is a forward for the Indy Fuel and another brother, Kenny Hausinger played with 3 different ECHL clubs.

The Grizzlies begin a four game road trip at Kansas City on Wednesday night at 6:05 pm. The Grizzlies have 7 home games remaining in the 2024-25 regular season. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season

March 7, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company.

March 9, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 3:10 pm. $12 tickets with AFCU card. Family four pack of tickets for $48.

March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light Wednesday.

March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.

March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.

April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.

April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.

